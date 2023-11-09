Bitcoin remained relatively stable for a few days, but increased by one and a half times in the last 24 hours to its highest value since the beginning of May 2022.

Altcoins have also turned green, with notable price increases from companies like LINK and MATIC. Thus, the total market cap has increased to approximately $1.4 trillion.

BTC near $37K

It was just a few days ago that the primary cryptocurrency slipped to $34,500 under pressure from bears. However, the bulls reacted quickly and prevented the price from falling further.

In sharp contrast, Bitcoin went on the offensive over the next few hours and reached almost $36,000. After a brief rejection, as reported yesterday, the asset started another rise that took it to the same level late last night.

However, this time, the bulls were more determined and took the cryptocurrency even further north. As a result, BTC surged to nearly $37,000 for the first time in 18 months, leading to the liquidation of over $140 million.

BTC has so far been unable to cross the $37,000 line and is currently a few inches below it. Nevertheless, its market capitalization grew to more than $710 billion, while its dominance on alts remains strong at just above 52%.

alts turn green

As is usually the case when BTC makes a bullish move in any direction, so do most altcoins, in many cases in even greater fashion. This is the case with options like Chainlink, MATIC, SHIB, FIL, HBAR, AAVE, OKB, KAS, LDO and QNT.

Many of these stocks have increased by more than 10% in one day, and in the case of KAS – the price has increased by 22%.

Ethereum, Binance Coin, Ripple, Solana, Cardano, Dogecoin, Tron and Polkadot are also in the green with more modest gains.

Overall, the total crypto market cap on CMC reached $1,380 trillion after a daily increase of $50 billion.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is that of the authors cited. It does not represent CryptoPotato’s opinion regarding buying, selling, or holding any investment. You are advised to do your research before taking any investment decision. Use the information provided at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more details.

Cryptocurrency charts by tradingview.

source: cryptopotato.com