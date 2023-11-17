Crypto market shows signs of improvement with rise in crypto prices, NFT sales

Source: Adobe/Louisa

The crypto market is displaying promising signs of recovery after an extended bear market with rising crypto prices and NFT sales.

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), the two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, have experienced significant price growth over the past 30 days, with increases of 30% and 28% respectively.

Similarly, the total crypto market capitalization has increased by almost 31% to reach $1.41 trillion during the same period.

The NFT market is seeing a resurgence

The NFT sector, which experienced a decline after its previous hype cycle in 2021 and 2022, has seen a resurgence.

According to CryptoSlam data, total NFT sales have increased by 64% in the last month.

Ethereum, Bitcoin, and Solana emerged as the top three blockchains in terms of NFT sales volume, with all three seeing sales growth during this time frame (by 44%, 1,222%, and 56%, respectively).

Additionally, the crypto venture capital landscape is gaining momentum again after six consecutive quarters of declining investment in Web3 companies.

This bullish trend is emerging despite the continuous decline in the market, which has dampened the enthusiasm of consumers, founders and investors in the crypto industry.

In another bullish trend, digital asset investment products saw inflows of $293 million last week, taking the seven-week inflows past $1 billion and the year-to-date inflows to $1.14 billion.

This makes 2023 the third largest annual inflow on record.

ETF optimism further boosts market sentiment

Optimism surrounding the launch of a spot bitcoin ETF has further benefited the recent rally in crypto markets, with the flagship cryptocurrency reaching $38,000.

financial services firm analyst cantor fitzgerald Believe that the long-awaited spot BTC ETF is getting closer to reality.

The company, known for its prime brokerage and investment banking services, has become confident of approving applications from asset managers looking to launch spot ETFs for Bitcoin.

The SEC has been hesitant to approve a spot Bitcoin ETF due to concerns about potential manipulation on offshore spot platforms.

However, Cantor Fitzgerald believes the market surveillance processes proposed by the new applicants could address these concerns and nudge the SEC toward approval.

As reported, Ripple CEO brad garlinghouse He believes that if the Spot BTC ETF is approved there will be a flood of new capital into crypto.

“The approval of the ETF could lead to a huge amount of capital flowing into the market,” he said in a recent interview with CNBC.

However, the crypto giant also noted that it is difficult to balance these positive developments against other macro factors, namely the wars in the Middle East and Europe.

“I go back to first principles about the bigger picture,” Garlinghouse said, noting that the crypto industry needs regulatory clarity and “a lot of” utility to grow.

