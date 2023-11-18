Bitcoin is one of the few digital assets now experiencing modest daily losses, as most altcoins have experienced notable price drops.

Avalanche is once again leading the race with a massive decline of 12%, followed by APT, LDO, FIL, NEAR, OP and others.

alts dump hard

Most altcoins were flying high until recently and registering impressive local peaks. However, the scenario has now changed significantly, and red dominates almost all charts.

Ethereum rose to $2,100 following the news that BlackRock has officially filed for a spot ETH ETF. However, a few minutes later, the value of the second-largest cryptocurrency began to decline rapidly and is now trading $200 away from that local high.

Binance Coin, Tron, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash, Shiba Inu, Litecoin and Toncoin have also fallen by about 2-3% in the last 24 hours.

Companies like Solana, Cardano, Chainlink, Matic and DOT suffered greater losses – falling by up to 8%. Avalanche has fallen the most among large-cap alts, losing 12% in value and close to breaking below $20.

Needless to say, the total crypto market cap has increased by more than $70 billion since Thursday’s rally and is now well below $1.4 trillion on the CMC.

BTC uncertain at $36K

The primary cryptocurrency led the rally on Thursday as it gained nearly $3,000 in a day. This culminated in a massive surge that took it to an 18-month high of $38,000.

However, as was the case during the previous attempt to surpass that level, the bears capped the move and allowed no further gains.

As a result, Bitcoin lost a large portion of its value in a matter of hours and fell below $36,000 later that day. It started to recover somewhat on Friday, but its momentum stalled and it currently trades just inches above $36,000.

Its market cap remains at $709 billion, but its dominance over altcoins has increased to 51.7% as most of them have fallen significantly in the last 24 hours.

