Bitcoin price volatility has worsened over the past 12 hours with a massive $3,000 decline, sending the asset to a weekly low.

Many altcoins have been impacted even more, with XRP, DOT, LINK, LTC, UNIS, BCH and others falling by more than 5% daily.

BTC fell below $41K

Bitcoin had a pretty impressive start to December. The asset entered the last month of the year at less than $38,000, but rose rapidly and found itself above $40,000 and even $42,000 within four days.

Bulls continued the momentum over the following days, culminating in a break above $44,000 for the first time since May 2022 on December 6.

After a few days of sideways trading, the cryptocurrency made another move higher, resulting in a hit of $44,700 on Saturday morning – a new 19-month high. The rest of the weekend was less volatile, with BTC hovering around $44,000.

However, Monday started with a price decline that pushed Bitcoin below $41,000. Nevertheless, the primary digital asset has recovered some of the daily losses and is now above $42,000. This volatility caused losses to highly leveraged investors, with over $400 million worth of liquidated positions on a daily scale.

BTC’s market cap has now dropped to just under $830 billion, but its dominance over alts still remains at 52.4% on CMC.

Alts fall harder

As is usually the case when BTC faces extreme volatility, so do most alts. In this case, red color has taken over almost all the charts.

Ethereum is down more than 4% and is below $2,250. Binance Coin, Solana, Dogecoin, Tron, Polygon, and Shiba Inu have seen similar percentage declines.

More daily losses come from Ripple, Polkadot, Chainlink, Litecoin, Uniswap, Cardano, Bitcoin Cash, Stellar and others. In their conditions, the decline is around 5-7%.

The total crypto market cap saw a decline of more than $80 billion at one point, falling from $1.640 trillion to $1.560 trillion during its intraday bottom.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is that of the authors cited. It does not represent CryptoPotato’s opinion regarding buying, selling, or holding any investment. You are advised to do your research before taking any investment decision. Use the information provided at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more details.

Cryptocurrency charts by tradingview.

source: cryptopotato.com