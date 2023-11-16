Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood has reiterated her bullishness on the crypto industry. In a recent interview with CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Cathie Wood argued that given regulatory success in the US, the crypto industry is poised to reach a valuation of $25 trillion. Of the multitude of digital assets currently on the market, Wood believes two cryptocurrencies are driving that growth: Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Cathie Wood predicts $25 trillion crypto ecosystem

The entire crypto industry has seen unprecedented growth since mid-October. According to data from Coingeco, the entire crypto market cap has increased by 35% from $1.096 trillion on October 15 to its current value of $1.4828 trillion.

However, Cathie Wood believes that this growth is far from over, and the industry will reach a valuation of $25 trillion in the near future. A $25 trillion market cap means the industry would need to grow a whopping 1,585% from its current level.

Cathie Wood predicted in early 2021 that Bitcoin would climb more than 10x its value over the next five years, when the asset was still trading around $50,000. Noting that Bitcoin is now selling for around $37,000, Squawk Box host Andrew Ross Sorkin questioned Wood on whether or not he still stood by his prediction.

“If we have this conversation in ’25, ’26, are you on the right track?” Sorkin asked. “Yes,” Wood replied.

The CEO noted that this growth will only be possible if there is regulatory green light to allow financial institutions to participate in the cryptocurrency market. He also spoke about the role that spot Bitcoin ETFs will play in the anticipated spike, specifically BlackRock and Coinbase’s plans to offer spot Bitcoin ETFs in the US.

“I think the partnership between BlackRock and Coinbase is going to be very important,” she said.

The total market capitalization is a far cry from $25 trillion. Source: Crypto Total Market Cap on Tradingview.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum should pay attention

Wood called out two coins in particular as catalysts for this growth: Bitcoin and Ethereum, two leading assets. This is not surprising, as both of these assets have developed better price stability than other assets over the years.

“Our expectation is that the crypto asset ecosystem will dominate [by Ether and Bitcoin]And as this new world evolves, it will go from a little over $1 trillion today to $25 trillion in 2030,” explains Wood.

The CEO of ARK Invest has been a long-time supporter of Bitcoin. In another interview, she said that she would prefer to hold Bitcoin for 10 years rather than cash and gold. The CEO is also no stranger to Bitcoin price predictions, as he has previously said that BTC will reach $500,000 and even $1.48 million in the next seven years.

According to the latest report from CoinShares, investment products tied to digital assets have just reached annual institutional inflows of $1.14 billion. The majority of this money ($1.083 billion) has gone into Bitcoin investment products. This could signal the beginning of massive institutional investor participation, which Wood believes will push the crypto market cap to $25 trillion.

ARK Invest is also waiting for the SEC’s green light on its spot Ethereum ETF application. The approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF by the SEC is expected to boost the crypto market into the next bull run.

Featured image from Markets Insider, chart from Tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com