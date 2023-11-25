Crypto market cap increases: $1.5 trillion milestone achieved, Bitcoin sets new record

Bitcoin (BTC) and the cryptocurrency market have seen a significant rally, reaching a new yearly high and surpassing $1.45 trillion, paving the way for potential profits in the final days of November.

Notably, the largest cryptocurrency in the market, BTC, has achieved a notable milestone, reaching the $40,000 level and taking its price to $38,400.

Catalysts behind this recent surge include the anticipated approval of a BlackRock Bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) within the next 45 days and speculation that BlackRock itself may be influencing the price of Bitcoin through significant buying pressure on Coinbase.

BlackRock Driving BTC’s Recent Price Rise?

According to CoinGecko, the global cryptocurrency market cap is currently $1.5 trillion, representing a 2.05% change over the last 24 hours and an impressive 72.26% change compared to the same period last year.

This surge in market capitalization has not only boosted Bitcoin, but also contributed to gains in other major cryptocurrencies within the top 100, such as BLUR, which surged a staggering 27%, Mina Protocol (MINA), , which increased by 9%. and Bittensor (TAO), which has seen a 14% increase in the last 24 hours, are some examples.

In connection with BTC’s recent rise to a new yearly high, a crypto expert known by the pseudonym “Crypto Rover” has shed light on the potential catalysts driving the recent surge. According to Rover, the BlackRock Bitcoin Spot ETF launch is expected to happen within the next 45 days.

In this regard, Rover’s analysis suggests that BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, may have played a role in Bitcoin’s recent surge. The speculation is based on the observation that a significant pressure to buy Bitcoin is coming from Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, and the platform that serves as BlackRock’s custodial partner.

Bitcoin price target promised by the end of 2025

Renowned crypto analyst CryptoCon claims to have the most accurate log regression curves ever for Bitcoin. These curves provide insight into future cycle tops, an elusive aspect of Bitcoin analysis.

According to projections derived from the curve matching technique, two possible price targets could be seen for Bitcoin at the end of 2025: $130,000, so-called Layer 6, and Layer 7, with a target price of $180,000.

The analyst says that many models and projections support the $130,000 target, adding to its credibility. Even the most conservative estimate, known as Layer 5, at $94,000 seems unlikely, according to Crypto Con.

Based on historical trends, it is unlikely that the entire red band, representing potential price ranges, will fail during this cycle. Therefore, one of the predicted targets is expected to be accurate.

Based on available information, Crypto Con favors Layer 6 at $130,000 as a more likely target for Bitcoin price growth in late 2025. This projection is consistent with the Halving Cycle theory, which suggests a time frame of approximately 21 days from November 28, 2025.

Bitcoin has recently declined over the past hour after achieving new yearly highs. Currently, it is trading at $37,800.

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com