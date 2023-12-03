Crypto market bullish trend resumes: Solana and Bitcoin lead the recovery, while new tokens are set to transform asset investments with AI integration

The cryptocurrency has bounced back after falling in mid-November. Traders appear to have moved on from the Binance saga and the SEC settlement. The market is once again buzzing, with many coins seeing significant growth. Solana and Bitcoin are leading the market surge.

Another news that has excited the crypto community is the integration of artificial intelligence by Everlodge into its asset market. Let’s take a look at how these trends are affecting the crypto market today.

Why has the price of Bitcoin increased today?

Bitcoin (BTC) price back to $36,000 amid Binance vs. SEC settlement. Bitcoin traders seem to have left this event behind, as the market is seeing further price increases.

The price of Bitcoin has risen above the $39,000 level. Now that it has reclaimed this support, a move above the $40,000 mark seems more likely. The price increase was due to several factors, including the increase in CME BTC futures.

The main contributing factor is the buzz around spot Bitcoin ETFs. According to James SeifertThere’s a good chance a spot ETF will be approved by January 2024, according to an ETF expert at Bloomberg.

Additionally, the cryptocurrency community is preparing for another Bitcoin halving in April 2024, creating more excitement.

Solana jumps double digits, what’s behind the rally?

The bullish sentiment easily spread across the crypto market, and Solana coin emerged as one of the biggest gainers. SOL price jumped by double digits and reclaimed the $60 mark.

The rally came amid a surge of on-chain activity in Solana’s NFT markets and decentralized applications. The Solana blockchain saw a 10% increase in active addresses, while dApp volume increased by 9%.

CryptoSlam reported that Solana NFT activity has increased by 35% in the past week. In this period, SOL recorded sales of $24.5 million, making it one of the most active blockchains.

These factors have helped push Solana’s price back to year-to-date highs.

Everlodge (ELDG) integrates AI into the real estate market

Everlodge gained popularity when it introduced the world’s first blockchain marketplace for real estate properties. The project aims to help users around the world get easier access to investments in luxury properties by using NTF fractionalization.

This project has taken it to the next level by integrating artificial intelligence. Integrated into its blockchain platform, Everlodge aims to provide more customized access to these assets.

Everlodge’s AI tool helps monitor and scan global property prices across sectors. Using this, the latest prices of properties around the world will be displayed.

They can also help traders predict the future of their investments. This will help investors choose the best property for investment.

This, in addition to its unique property market, has earned Everlodge high praise and acceptance. Its native token, ELDG, has already surged 150% to $0.025.

