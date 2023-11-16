Bitcoin responded well to yesterday’s weekly low and skyrocketed in three hours to challenge $38,000 once again.

Altcoins have also turned green, with ETH reclaiming $2,000 and BNB jumping above $250.

BTC eyes $38,000 again

Bitcoin suffered a massive decline just a week ago, when it reached $38,000 for the first time in 18 months. However, the bears anticipated this move and immediately pushed the asset south. Bitcoin fell by more than $2,000 in a matter of minutes.

By the weekend, BTC had regained some value and remained above $37,000 for several days. The scenario worsened on Tuesday and especially Wednesday when bears pushed the cryptocurrency to a weekly low of $35,000.

Nevertheless, BTC bounced off that support level and started another uptrend. This time, the asset added $3,000 in less than a day and reached $38,000 once again a few hours ago.

So far, it has been unable to overcome this and is about $500 away from it. Its market capitalization has increased by nearly $30 billion and sits at just over $730 billion on CMC.

View Alts Green

As is usually the case in times of increased volatility for Bitcoin, most altcoins are not standing on the sidelines and waiting. Large-cap stocks with the most modest price increases include ETH, BNB,

In the case of Ethereum – the asset crossed the $2,000 level, while Binance Coin trades above $250.

More notable price increases come from Solana (11%), Cardano (9%), Dogecoin (6%), Polkadot (8%), Toncoin (8%), and Uniswap (5.5%). With a massive 27% daily growth, Avalanche stands in a league of its own. As a result, AVAX trades above $23.

The total crypto market cap has increased by more than $60 billion overnight and is currently near $1,450 trillion on the CMC.

