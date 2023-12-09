Crypto lawyer wants to depose Changpeng Zhao for civil case

Adam Moskowitz, who has been lead counsel in several civil cases involving crypto companies, filed a motion to take a deposition from former Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao.

In a petition filed on December 8 in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Flordia, Miami Division, Moskowitz said Zhao’s testimony would be “crucial to all parties’ claims and defenses.” The law firm filed the motion as part of a $1 billion lawsuit against Zhao, Binance and crypto influencers that a court ordered halted in August.

Moskowitz and his firm have represented numerous clients in cases against high-profile crypto firms and related entities. He was counsel for several victims of the collapse of FTX in a lawsuit targeting celebrities promoting the crypto exchange, as well as a lawsuit claiming investors were defrauded by soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo promoting Binance’s non-fungible token. There was loss from.

“Normally, because CZ is a named defendant, we would just send a notice asking for his deposition,” Moskowitz told Cointelegraph. “In our case, we agreed to wait on all discovery until the judge rules on Binance’s demand that we file our class action lawsuit before the AAA Arbitration Association. without paying attention [of] Wherever we end up, CZ’s testimony will be important to all parties.

The crypto lawyer said the filing came in response to a Washington judge ordering Zhao to remain in the US until his sentencing in February 2024. In November, US authorities announced a $4.3 billion settlement with Binance in which CZ stepped down as CEO and pleaded guilty. a felony.

,[W]They have no idea how long CZ will be sentenced to prison, could be 60 years or no years, we certainly were not involved in the discussions between CZ and the government,” Moskowitz said. “If he doesn’t get jail time, he will definitely flee back to the UAE. If he gets a jail sentence, it is not easy to arrange it and require testimony from jail.

I can still post, but I’ve lost my humor (if I ever had it) due to boredom… Watching TV is useless. – CZBNB (@cz_binance) 4 December 2023

Connected: Binance says decision to withdraw Abu Dhabi licensing bid unrelated to US deal

According to Moskowitz, Zhao’s guilty plea to federal charges alleging a lack of security measures during his tenure as CEO of Binance could support some of the plaintiffs’ claims in the civil lawsuit. The case alleged that Binance promoted unregistered securities, although the US Securities and Exchange Commission – the body that oversees securities – was not a party to the settlement with Zhao, Binance and the government.

He added:

“The SEC has certainly not slowed down its lawsuit against CZ and Binance and still alleges that the BNB token is an unregistered security, so there are $4 billion in purported value that could literally go to zero in a minute. Is.”

It is unclear whether a judge will grant Moskowitz’s motion, as Zhao is no longer CEO of Binance and has stepped back from its leadership. Cointelegraph contacted Binance, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

magazine: Lawmakers’ fear and doubt drive proposed crypto regulations in the US

Source: cointelegraph.com