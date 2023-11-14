Crypto is second most popular investment asset in France: survey

Cryptocurrencies are the second most popular type of assets for investment among the adult French population, according to a survey published by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and France’s leading financial regulator, the Financial Markets Authority (AMF). 13 November.

According to the survey, 9.4% of the French population holds crypto assets, which is slightly less than those who hold the most popular type of investment asset, real estate funds (10.7%). Another 2.8% of respondents own non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The survey also measured the group of “new investors” – those who have invested for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. These are predominantly male (64%) and significantly younger than traditional investors. The average age is 36 years as against 51. Of this category, 54% own crypto assets.

The survey authors also noted that new individual investors have “relatively low levels of financial knowledge”, particularly the youngest group, ages 18–24. They were also more likely to give incorrect answers about the basics of investment strategy than “traditional investors.”

The survey was conducted in the spring of 2023, involving 1,056 respondents and 40 in-depth interviews about their needs and motivations.

France is actively playing a leadership role in the digital economy and innovations in Europe. In September, local telecommunications group Iliad revealed a 100 million euro ($106 million) investment to build an “excellent laboratory” dedicated to AI research in Paris. This month, the first of its kind crypto-assets institute opened in a business district outside Paris.

Source: cointelegraph.com