Crypto Is on the Rise and Can Help You Become a Millionaire: 2 Unbeatable Crypto Stocks to Buy in 2024

When most people think about becoming a crypto millionaire, they usually think about buying a single crypto Bitcoin (BTC 0.02%) and then hold on to it as it delivers stratospheric returns. Over a fairly long period of time, even a relatively small upfront investment can turn into $1 million or more. And, in fact, according to Henley & Partners’ Crypto Wealth Report, there are more than 40,000 Bitcoin millionaires in the world right now.

But here’s another strategy you may not have considered: buying crypto stocks that have the potential to outperform Bitcoin. For example, Bitcoin is up more than 160% this year, but many crypto stocks are up 300% or more this year. Here’s a closer look at two crypto stocks that could help put you on the path to millionaire status.

Coinbase Global

cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (COIN 2.11%), up a whopping 330% in 2023, could be one of the biggest beneficiaries of any extended Bitcoin rally in 2024. When Bitcoin is down, investor interest decreases. But when Bitcoin is up, investors suddenly decide to dip their toes in the crypto waters. So Bitcoin could be the key to bringing in new users and increasing overall trading volumes.

Bitcoin now accounts for almost a third of the total trading volume on the Coinbase platform. Thus, while Coinbase offers 240 possible cryptos to trade, the real focus is on Bitcoin. And right now, Coinbase is looking for ways to take advantage of the growing investor excitement around Bitcoin. In a recent marketing promotion, all you had to do was make a crypto trade on the platform, and you would be entered into a drawing for two Bitcoins (worth over $86,000 at today’s prices).

In addition to attracting the individual retail investor, Coinbase is looking for ways to become more attractive to large institutional investors. For example, in August 2022 it partnered black RockThe world’s largest asset manager providing crypto trading services to institutional investors. Then, last June, BlackRock chose Coinbase as custodian for its highly anticipated spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) offering.

And there are other long-term initiatives at Coinbase, including tokenization of real-world assets. The big idea here is to enable Wall Street firms to trade traditional financial assets on the blockchain. In August, Coinbase launched its own proprietary blockchain base to help make this a reality.

Of course, the big caveat is that Coinbase has delivered such high returns this year that some institutional investors are starting to take profits on their positions. For example, Ark Invest recently sold $100 million in Coinbase shares in a single week. This is probably routine portfolio rebalancing at the end of the year, but what if Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood thinks the rally went too far?

micro strategy

Another crypto stock that is highly influenced by the price of Bitcoin micro strategy (MSTR -0.62%). On the surface, MicroStrategy may look like an enterprise software stock. But MicroStrategy is really just a giant Bitcoin treasure. Some people have even compared the company to a Bitcoin ETF.

Currently, MicroStrategy has 174,530 Bitcoins on its balance sheet, making the company the largest public holder of Bitcoin in the world. To put that number into context, the current circulating supply of Bitcoin is approximately 20 million coins. Thus, MicroStrategy controls only less than 1% of the total available Bitcoin supply in the world.

As can be imagined, this means that MicroStrategy’s price is highly influenced by the price of Bitcoin. If Bitcoin goes up, MicroStrategy’s price goes up. Year to date, Bitcoin is up more than 160% this year, and MicroStrategy is up 310%. As long as the price of Bitcoin continues to rise, the value of MicroStrategy should continue to rise as well.

However, just keep in mind that the majority of MicroStrategy’s market cap is tied up in Bitcoin. Right now MicroStrategy’s total market cap is $9.1 billion, while the total value of Bitcoin on its balance sheet is $7.5 billion. Thus, the market is giving only a small valuation to MicroStrategy’s underlying software business. While the company is now venturing into AI-powered software solutions, MicroStrategy’s core enterprise software business is growing at just 1%.

How much Bitcoin is too many Bitcoins?

Investors will have several ways to buy Bitcoin in 2024. They can buy Bitcoin directly in the crypto market. They will be able to buy Bitcoin through the new Spot Bitcoin ETF, which is expected to launch in the first quarter of the year. And, finally, they can buy Bitcoin through “Bitcoin proxy stocks” like Coinbase and MicroStrategy.

So, as an investor, the question becomes: How much Bitcoin is too much Bitcoin? If you already have a large position in Bitcoin, you may want to diversify elsewhere beyond companies tied to the price of Bitcoin. But if you want to boost your Bitcoin returns and speed your way to millionaire status, it may be worth considering these stocks as a way to turbocharge your portfolio returns.

Source: www.fool.com