Crypto is back in a bull market – but not in the way you think

Crypto returned to the financial markets headlines in 2023 – but for a less attractive reason than skyrocketing crypto prices.

A new report from the Commodities and Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) shows that crypto-related charges have accounted for more than half of the agency’s total enforcement actions this year.

crack down on crypto

In its 2023 enforcement results report, the CFTC said it “took 47 actions involving conduct related to digital asset commodities,” accounting for more than 49% of all actions during the period.

Overall, the agency’s actions generated “$4.3 billion in fines, restitution and payments” in the fiscal year.

,[The CFTC] “High-profile complaints were filed addressing fraud by major exchanges, individual Ponzi-schemers, and others,” the agency wrote.

One of its major actions included charges last December against FTX, Alameda Research and their executives for allegedly perpetrating billions of dollars of fraud against customers of defunct exchanges. After his co-conspirators entered into plea deals, crypto empire owner, Sam Bankman-Fried was found guilty of seven counts of conspiracy and fraud earlier this month and now faces a maximum sentence of 115 years. Will have to.

March included charges against Binance and its founder, Changpeng Zhao, of illegally operating a crypto derivatives exchange and knowingly evading CFTC regulations and commodity laws. The case is still ongoing, with Binance seeking to dismiss the case in July due to unfounded claims.

CFTC’s largest civil monetary penalty

The CFTC also won an order requiring a civil monetary penalty of $1.7 billion from the South African crypto executive – the largest in the agency’s history. The defendant, Cornelius Johannes Stenberg, CEO of Mirror Trading, allegedly accepted 29,421 Bitcoin (BTC) from the public as part of an “international fraudulent multilevel marketing scheme.”

The agency also successfully accused Mango Markets hacker Avraham Eisenberg of illegally obtaining $110 million from DeFi protocols using price manipulation techniques.

“I am proud of the Division of Enforcement’s groundbreaking work in the digital asset space,” said Chairman Rostin Behnam on this year’s charges.

The CFTC’s sister US markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has launched more than 50 separate enforcement actions against crypto firms this year – including FTX and Binance as well as Coinbase.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com