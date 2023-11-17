Crypto investment startup Republic to launch native token on Avalanche

Crypto startup investment company Republic has chosen Avalanche as the blockchain to launch its native token, Republic Note, as part of its mission to democratize private markets investing.

According to an announcement seen by cryptopotatoRepublic chose Avalanche for launch due to the network’s scale, speed, and adaptability, with the intention of expanding its footprint into a subnetwork next year.

Republic chooses Avalanche for token launch

Republic Note has raised over $30 million in pre-sales from thousands of individual and institutional investors. The soon-to-be-launched token will help distribute profits generated from Republic’s portfolio of over 750 private assets to holders in stablecoins.

Launched in 2016, Republic has built a global community of over three million members who have deployed over $2.6 billion across a number of private ventures, including Dapper Labs, Carta, and Acxiom Space. The company revealed its intention to launch Republic Note in 2018 to increase access to crypto startups. The token is backed by Republic’s portfolio.

Commenting on the upcoming launch of the Republic Note, Andrew Dargie, President of Republic, said:

“With Avalanche, Republic Note is gaining the foundation it needs to scale and reach a global audience of investors. The selection of Avalanche goes beyond the strength, scale and speed of the network – it reinforces our long-term partnership with Ava Labs, based on a shared vision of more inclusive financial markets.

Improving Transparency Through Tokenization

Republic believes that democratizing access to investments through tokenization will reduce costs, improve transparency, and increase efficiency across the asset management lifecycle. The company and Ava Labs, developer of the Avalanche Network, are keen to digitize assets and tap into the tokenized asset ecosystem, which is estimated to be worth tens of trillions of dollars by 2030.

Avalanche, for its part, supports multiple applications with over 1,400 validators and continues to expand since its inception in 2020.

“Avalanche is the ideal platform to support the exciting launch of Republic Note. Ava Labs’ collaboration with Republic reflects a mutual commitment to developing innovative digital financial products. “We are excited to give a wide range of investors the opportunity to choose from new opportunities and look forward to a transformative era on the horizon for unprecedented digital assets,” said John Woo, Chairman of Ava Labs.

source: cryptopotato.com