Crypto investment fraud warning issued by major bank

A major bank has issued a warning about crypto investment scams, with victims losing an average of more than £10,000 and young adults often being particularly at risk.

Lloyds Bank has reported a 23% increase in cryptocurrency investment scams reported by customers across its banking group (including Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland) between January and September 2023 compared to the same period last year.

Victims are losing an average of £10,741, up from £7,010 last year, the bank said after analyzing a number of scams that originated on social media.

The most common age range for crypto scam victims is 25 to 34 years old, Lloyds said.

Lloyds said prospective crypto investors typically make an average of three payments before they realize they have been defrauded, taking around 100 days from the date of the first transaction before they report to their bank, Lloyds said.

Fraudsters often present themselves as investment managers and promise that any payment made by the victim will be invested on their behalf, often with the promise of huge returns.

Sometimes the victim will be shown a fake investment account, making it look like the funds are already making a profit, or a small amount will be transferred back to their bank account.

But often there are no real crypto holdings and the fraudster will disappear.

In some cases, the victim will have a genuine investment account in their name and registered with a legitimate platform.

But once the funds are deposited, victims may be tricked into handing over their account login details, or handing over control of their digital wallet to the fraudster.

They may also be directed to transfer cryptocurrencies from their account to another digital wallet, which is under the control of the criminals.

Liz Ziegler, fraud prevention director at Lloyds Bank, said: “Crypto is a highly risky asset class and largely unregulated, making it an attractive area for fraudsters to exploit. If something goes wrong, you’re unlikely to get your money back.”

Here are tips from Lloyds to protect yourself from crypto fraudsters:

– Criminals often post advertisements for scam crypto investments on social media. They can also send offers through direct message. They will promise returns that you can’t get anywhere else or make claims about “guaranteed” profits. If you are contacted out of the blue about an investment, it is probably a scam.

– Fraudsters can easily set up fake companies, social media profiles and websites to clone real firms. Use the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) website to find genuine contact details for a company and check warnings about fake firms. Always do your own research or seek professional financial advice.

– Never share your investment account login details or your private cryptocurrency keys with anyone else. No legitimate firm will ever ask you for this. Remember, if you transfer funds to another account that is not in your name, you lose control over your money.

– Fraudsters may ask you to make payments into an account in a different name for the company you want to invest in. If the names do not match then it is a sign of a scam. Paying by card (rather than bank transfer) can give you more protection if something goes wrong.

