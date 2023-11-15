Crypto Influencer Shares Details of Latest Scam Targeting Ledger Users

On November 15, Scott Melker, aka “The Wolf of All Streets”, said that one of his followers had been hacked in the latest scam targeting Ledger users.

When checking his Nano S hardware wallet, the user reported that he saw a 503 HTTP API error when he tried to synchronize, “which freaked me out.”

The victim contacted Ledger Support and reported that the CTO (Chief Technology Office) had contacted him via direct message on X.

This is when alarm bells should have rung because support is not that prompt, and customers will definitely not get a chance to talk to executives and will likely have to resort to chatbots.

Scam warning. I’m here talking to one of my followers who shared that he was hacked in the Ledger scam this morning. Here’s what he said – “Woke up this morning and wanted to do a sanity check on my Nano S – make sure the accounts look good and maybe move on… – The Wolf of All Streets (@scottmelker) 14 November 2023

fake ledger support

The fake CTO took the user through a five-step “fix”, which involved visiting a fake website and entering details about the device and a passphrase.

The victim added, “I also asked them why it was needed, and they told me it is end-to-end encrypted and needs to be synced.” “Moving too quickly and obviously not thinking clearly, I gave it a go and within minutes I realized my account was completely drained.”

Melker lamented that the man was “on top of his guard”, but a simple mistake led to all this.

“This happens to a lot of people who never tell you about it,” he said.

Real support staff will never ask you for your passphrase, and phishing scams rely on social engineering to get the user to make a mistake and can happen to any wallet.

What was not detailed was how the scammers immediately took over Ledger support channels and posed as company officials.

Ledger users have faced scams and threats over the past few years following a massive company server breach in 2020 that leaked their personal information.

Crypto scams are rife

On November 14, CryptoPotato reported that scammers were still targeting Friend.tech users. Scammers posing as journalists on the recently launched SocialFi network targeted influencers for interviews and feedback before providing a fake link directed towards malware.

Social media is a hotbed of fraudulent activities, and more people (including celebrities and influencers) are falling victim to phishing and SIM-swap attacks.

Furthermore, as the crypto market enters a new bullish phase and prices move upward, scammers will evolve, and more sophisticated attack vectors will emerge. Be cautious, and do not share your seed phrase on anything other than the platform it came from.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com