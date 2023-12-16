A research by TRM Labs revealed that the cryptocurrency industry saw a decline in hack volume in 2023, with a decline of more than 50% compared to the previous year.

Despite a consistent number of attacks around 160, the total value stolen dropped dramatically to $1.7 billion, which is less than the approximately $4 billion lost in 2022.

A look at the figures

Since the introduction of cryptocurrencies in 2009, hackers have stolen billions of dollars of digital assets annually.

In 2020, approximately $1.9 billion was stolen, while 2021 saw a significant increase, with $14 billion stolen, a record year. In 2022, cryptocurrency hacks resulted in $3.8 billion being stolen from industry businesses, according to a Chainalysis report.

TRM Labs’ research also showed that the majority of these incidents, approximately 60%, were attacks on infrastructure. Infrastructure attacks involve the theft of private keys or the compromise of seed phrases, where criminals infiltrate the fundamental structure of a cryptocurrency system, such as its servers, networks or software – either to steal assets or to disrupt trading.

Each instance of these attacks averaged approximately $30 million, significantly larger than protocol attacks and code exploit attacks. Overall, the latter accounted for only one-fifth of the total hack volume.

In line with the pattern seen in 2022, a few major robberies dominated the scenario. The top ten attacks represented approximately 70% of the money stolen. Many of these exceeded $100 million, including notable incidents targeting Euler Finance in March, Multichain in July, Mixin Network in September, and Poloniex in November.

Decline in crypto hacks linked to these developments

The research attributes the decline in hack volume to three key developments. The first is improved security measures in the cryptocurrency industry, including advanced real-time transaction monitoring and anomaly detection systems.

Enhanced law enforcement actions have also contributed to agencies around the world cooperating more closely, leading to quicker response and more effective asset recovery.

Better industry coordination with exchanges, wallet providers, and blockchain networks has helped share better information on vulnerabilities and breaches, creating unified defense against cyber threats.

Despite these encouraging signs, the cryptocurrency hack landscape is rapidly evolving and inherently uncertain.

The research concludes by urging the industry and law enforcement to maintain their vigilance and adaptability to maintain this positive trajectory into 2024, as the emergence of new, sophisticated threats could reverse the current decline in hack volume. Is.

source: cryptopotato.com