A new week and a new crypto horoscope for the week of October 30 to November 5.

This week we are in the midst of Scorpio season.

For several months now we have been dedicating space to crypto horoscope Stefania Stimolo, expert in astrology and blockchain. This is a weekly column with horoscopes for each sign of the zodiac, available every Sunday only on The Cryptonomist.

With our slogan “Let us tell the future,” we wanted to delve deeper into the topic, speaking jokingly, with this fun column.

crypto horoscope

we call it crypto horoscope The simple fact is that it uses industry terminology.

Words like NFT, Metaverse and over-the-counterTo describe stocks and scenarios, but also to describe trading terms boom, bullish, bear market or decline To identify the mood of each zodiac sign during the days of the week.

Of course, you can’t miss the famous “On the Moon” To indicate the mood of that sign!

In general, you will be going through “”“hard fork” Period, meaning “inner division”, or maybe you are passing your torch to the next sign, meaning the Sun is moving on to the next sign.

Or you may simply need to consider certain situations that “verificationy”, i.e. when the planet is incompatible with the zodiac sign. Not only that, but every time the Sun passes through the constellations, the roadmap for each zodiac sign takes a new step.

Of course, no investment advice is provided; On the contrary, it is pure entertainment, just like any other horoscope. It must be said that there are many newcomers to the industry who have also understood specific crypto terminology thanks to the horoscopes on The Cryptonomist.

“Don’t trust, verify”

Astrology is not an exact science, but it attempts to predict the future in its own way. So why not apply the specific blockchain phrase “don’t trust, verify,

And in fact, what the author wants to propose is an interpretation of the planetary transits that occur during the week, following the ‘logic’ of traditional astrology, describing the reaction of each zodiac sign.

For those of you who are astrology lovers, you can also stay updated about the transits that are announced every week and that affect us in some way or the other. Instead of full moon days, Mercury is retrograde.

On the other hand, others can visit the special page that is updated every Sunday and read the horoscopes of their zodiac sign, their ascendant or, why not, even their friends and loved ones.

So, just for entertainment purposes, don’t waste time and click here to read your horoscope for this week!

Related Posts More from the author

Source: en.cryptonomist.ch