Crypto fund exiting BLUR for Lido and IMX—supporting DeFi?

Sigil, a Gibraltar-based fund, has edged out BLUR, one of this week’s top-performing tokens for LDO, and native token Immutable Is dedicated to NFT trading. ,

Sigil Fund sells BLUR for IMX and LDO

On November 24, Lukochain, a crypto analytics platform, noted Sigil sold 1.55 million BLUR for 807,799 IMX, valued at approximately $1.14 million, and 210,905 LDO, trading at $540,000 at spot rates. The exchange was done through multiple transactions and was done on-chain.

This exchange comes about three days after Sigil Has taken back 3.1 BLUR from OKX, a cryptocurrency exchange. Surprisingly, the fund is moving out of BLUR when the token has dominated performance over the past few trading days.

To quantify, the token has more than doubled this week alone, recording new H2 2023 highs above $0.60. BLUR is already 330% above its 2023 low and continues to rise as trading volumes increase.

Gibraltar-based crypto investment fund BLUR to Lido DAO and immutable BLUR – and not just the current ride ride – to LDO and IMX.

In retrospect, this shift may have been a support for the resilience and underlying growth prospects of decentralized finance (DeFi). The rotation of funds into DeFi tokens may also indicate a focus on building a decentralized ecosystem rather than the speculative NFT frenzy, as is currently the case with BLUR, which is booming by the Season 2 airdrop.

LDO and IMX are important for DeFi and NFTs

As of November 2023, Lido DAO and Immutable X are some of the leading platforms running crypto and DeFi. Lido DAO plays a key role in Ethereum staking, while Immutable X provides a secure NFT trading infrastructure. Although the recent troubles at FTX and other CeFi actors such as FTX’s partner, Alameda Research continue to escalate, Sigil’s allocation change is a support for DeFi.

In the future, it is not immediately clear whether the prices of LDO and IMX will rise. For now, it remains on an uptrend, but is generally volatile and not moving as fast as BLUR. The token is up 80% from its October 2023 low at press time. Meanwhile, looking at the price action in the daily chart, IMX is extending gains to 2023 highs.

Feature image from Canva, chart from TradingView

source: www.newsbtc.com