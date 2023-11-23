Polygon will help Lugano achieve its goals by providing rail to facilitate certain transactions.

Lugano, one of Switzerland’s most popular tourist destinations, has adopted Polygon Network, a Layer 2 scaling solution built on the Ethereum ecosystem, to accelerate its crypto growth.

In an announcement on November 22, Polygon said the crypto-friendly Swiss city upgraded its payments platform MyLugano by integrating its proof-of-stake (PoS) network to make payments more accessible to people in the European region. Is.

Innovative local payment tools

Lugano, the economic hub of Italian-speaking southern Switzerland, became one of the global leaders in accelerating crypto adoption through its payments app. The local payments platform, the MyLugano app, was developed in collaboration with stablecoin issuer Tether to enable crypto payments.

The platform, which currently serves over 30,000 users in the city, has now upgraded its capabilities with Polygon, strengthening its pre-existing partnership with the network.

Polygon said that adding its POS chain to the app turns the platform into an innovative local payments tool, allowing users to explore other decentralized applications (dApps) hosted on the network. According to the announcement, the updated version of MyLugano already has “an asset section that lets users activate and manage a multichain digital wallet for individual custody.”

The platform won the prestigious IEEE Smart City Award, becoming the most renowned city with highly innovative, high-impact, value-added technology projects. The local payments app partnered with the DFINITY Foundation in September to add support for KeyBitcoin (ckBTC), a multichain Bitcoin “twin” chain running on the Internet Computer (ICP) blockchain.

With these additions, the MyLugano payments platform is expanding its offerings, giving users more opportunities to purchase goods and transact with various virtual assets.

Lugano to present first NFT creation

Apart from upgrading its payments platform, the Swiss city of Lugano is setting its sights on the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to further strengthen its presence in the crypto sector.

Polygon said in the announcement that the city is getting ready to launch its inaugural NFT collection dedicated to the artistic creations of Yuri Catania. The digital masterpiece, titled LVGA/XY Flowers, was created with paste-up technology and is designed to gradually disappear.

The creation of the NFT is the result of a collaboration between Lugano and Lugano Living Lab. The impressive 40 meter long and 8 meter high digital artwork on the wall of Palazzo dei Congressi involved the talents of several hundred individuals during its creation.

With the move, Lugano aims to transform the picturesque lakeside city in southern Switzerland into the blockchain capital of Europe.

The city plans to allow its citizens and companies to pay their annual taxes, parking tickets, public services and student tuition fees using Bitcoin (BTC), Tether’s stablecoin USDT and the city’s own stablecoin LVGA. Which will pave the way for cryptocurrency. Becoming legal tender in the city.

As one of its partners, Polygon will help Lugano achieve its goals by providing rail to facilitate certain transactions.

While the city of Lugano is still planning to allow people in the region to pay taxes using digital assets, two cities in the country, the canton of Zug and Zermatt, another popular tourist destination in Switzerland that is known for its skiing, are are already known to be allowing their residents to pay taxes in selected cryptocurrencies.

Source: www.coinspeaker.com