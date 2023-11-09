Crypto for Newcomers: November’s Picks Unveiled – GalaxyFox, Gala and Monero

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that is not part of the editorial content of CryptoNews.com.

Crypto funds recently attracted their most significant inflows since 2021. More liquidity in the digital asset sector means that the most recent rally has become the starting pistol for the next bull run. But what are the best cryptocurrencies to buy and take advantage of this new rally?

Galaxy Fox ($GFOX) aims to revolutionize the GameFi space, and its staking program makes it ideal crypto for beginners, Gala ($GALA) plans to release the first triple-A blockchain game, and Monero ($XMR) has attracted increasing interest as governments launch CBDC programs. Let’s unveil these top picks for crypto newcomers and learn why all three are well-positioned to outperform the market.

Galaxy Fox ($GFOX): A Masterclass in Tokenomics

Galaxy Fox has quickly become one of the most talked about crypto presales and has been tagged as one of the top ten cryptocurrencies to buy before the end of 2023. Built around its Web 3 Runner game, Galaxy Fox invites users into its cosmic universe and pays them to explore and conquer.

Each season, the top 20% of the leaderboard will win prizes, which they can exchange for $GFOX tokens, allowing them to play and earn. But the features attracting serious attention are the economic design of the protocol as well as the multifaceted approach to marketing and expansion.

Galaxy Fox leverages its characters to sell real-world merchandise, and revenue from clothing sales will go directly into the treasury, which funds the expansion of the ecosystem. Viral marketing can propel a token to unfathomable heights almost overnight, and the Galaxy Fox team plans to take full advantage of this fact.

But perhaps the best is the tokenomics model. The Stargate module is where users looking to earn passive income stake their $GFOX tokens. This easy earning is why $GFOX is a great crypto for beginners. Still, the attractive feature for crypto giants is that staking rewards are not inflationary, but rather paid for by the ecosystem’s taxation system.

Games to earn, real-world commodities, and aggressively deflationary tokenomics model make Galaxy Fox a standout contender in the altcoin landscape. Price forecasts predict a 2,100% increase even before the end of 2023.



Gala ($GALA) is taking Web3 gaming into the mainstream



Gala Games wants to take web3 gaming into the mainstream and is a central contender in the GameFi narrative with Galaxy Fox. It boasts a gaming ecosystem and plans to become sophisticated and big to eventually compete with mainstream platforms. The native token $GALA sits at the heart of the ecosystem and is used to pay fees on the GALA blockchain and purchase NFTs within the ecosystem.

Founded by Eric Schiermeyer, many crypto investors believe that Gala will be the first crypto-native organization to publish a AAA game. Price predictions have $GALA trading between $0.056 and $0.065, with analysts saying that Web3 Gaming could be the crypto’s Trojan horse to enter mainstream markets.



Monero ($XMR) Privacy Interest Rises



Monero has a long, well-established history. Founded in 2014 with advanced cryptographic proofs, $XMR users are able to conduct on-chain transactions anonymously, obscuring not only the amount but also the sender and recipient information. Despite being an older coin, Monero has seen a new wave of interest primarily due to the rollout of CBDC programs globally and the recent crackdown on crypto by the IRS.

Analysts estimate that $XMR targets a bullish band between $414.59 and $482.57 in 2024. More development and progress with CBDCs naturally adds more demand and interest for Monero, he said. As governments attempt to curtail privacy rights, privacy-focused solutions will naturally flourish.

Concluding Thoughts: Taking a Risk-Related Approach



Market sentiment changes rapidly in crypto, and investors who fail to adapt to changing dynamics with equal speed will miss out on amazing profits. The current price action and stablecoin inflows point to the beginning of a risk-on market environment, and investors still holding stablecoins need to allocate bullishly.

Projects like Galaxy Fox undergoing preselling in the current market conditions are some of the most significant beneficiaries of this cycle. In addition to being an ideal crypto for beginners due to its brilliant tokenomics model, Galaxy Fox allows early participants to lock in 450% profits due to the gradual increase in prices through its presale – so don’t wait. Become an early adopter today!



