Crypto faces uncertain future in US Senate as support grows for de facto ban

In a recent development, concerns are growing within the cryptocurrency community as it is reported that a significant portion of the US Senate is supporting a de facto ban on cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin.

John E. Deaton, founder of Crypto-Law.US, claims that about 20% of the Senate has already expressed their support for such a ban. The move is seen as a significant threat to the crypto industry, with Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren playing a leading role in shaping the narrative.

Senator Warren’s alleged efforts to control the crypto narrative

John E. Deaton, a prominent figure in the cryptocurrency world, has expressed his concerns about Senator Elizabeth Warren’s stance on cryptocurrencies.

According According to Deaton, Senator Warren is using her upcoming re-election campaign as an opportunity to assert control over the crypto narrative and advocate for a real ban on cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin.

20% of the US Senate has already agreed to support his de facto ban on crypto #Bitcoin In the US I know for a fact that she is using her re-election as an opportunity to create and control the crypto narrative. He is the greatest threat to freedom in the United States. https://t.co/k7UxHUUZQf – John E. Deaton (@JohnDeaton1) 17 December 2023

In a recent post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Deaton described Senator Warren as “the greatest threat to liberty in the United States.”

Messari founder Ryan Selkis echoed Deaton’s concerns, and cautioned the crypto community not to underestimate Senator Warren’s ability to negatively impact the industry.

Selkis believes that many members of the crypto community are currently fighting to protect their careers and interests, and that Senator Warren stands as a formidable opponent. Even though Senator Warren’s name is not on the final bill aimed at regulating cryptocurrencies, Selkis suggests that her influence could prove detrimental.

Implications for the crypto industry

The cryptocurrency industry is currently at a crossroads, with increasing regulatory scrutiny in the United States and globally. The growing support for a real ban on cryptocurrencies within the US Senate has sent the crypto community into shock.

If such a ban is implemented, it could have far-reaching impacts on the industry, affecting not only individual investors but also businesses, exchanges and the broader financial ecosystem.

As the debate over cryptocurrency regulation intensifies, uncertainty remains in the crypto market. Investors and industry stakeholders are closely watching developments in the US

The Senate will shape the future of cryptocurrencies in the country as a result of this regulatory battle. The lack of clarity and possibility of significant regulatory changes has led to increased volatility in the crypto market, impacting the value of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

In response to the perceived threat posed by Senator Warren and the growing support for an actual ban on cryptocurrencies, the crypto community is mobilizing its resources and mounting lobbying efforts.

Industry associations and advocacy groups are working to educate lawmakers about the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, emphasizing its potential for innovation, job creation, and financial inclusion.

Source: www.cryptopolitan.com