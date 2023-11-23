Crypto Expert’s Pick: 5 Cryptos to Buy, HODL or Sell Right Now

Renowned crypto expert and Director of Digital Asset Research for Forbes, Steven Ehrlich, has provided insights on the five leading cryptocurrencies in the current market landscape.

Solana weathers setbacks, regains position as top crypto to buy

Bitcoin BTC, the most prominent cryptocurrency, has experienced a remarkable 120% surge in 2023. After a long wait for approval of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), recent developments indicate that the ETF could finally get the green light by January, according to Spot Bitcoin Ehrlich, as That many in the crypto community have predicted.

The launch of a Bitcoin ETF is expected to generate significant demand from mainstream investors, which will contribute to a potential bullish environment. Additionally, the upcoming fourth halving event in April, which reduces block rewards and slows the supply, adds to the positive outlook for Bitcoin.

While Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency, has historically demonstrated substantial growth, its performance this year has been modest in comparison, with a rise of 65%.

Concerns about regulatory ambiguity in the United States, particularly related to tokens like Ethereum, have diminished investor confidence. Furthermore, despite a major upgrade aimed at improving efficiency and reducing energy consumption, Ethereum’s growth in key metrics such as transactions per second and active users has been very low; For these reasons, Ehrlich believes investors need to hold ETH tokens.

On the other hand, Solana (SOL), often referred to as the “Ethereum killer”, suffered a setback after the collapse of FTX in 2022. However, the stigma surrounding Solana has faded away, leading to an impressive 313% gain this year.

According to Ehrlich, Solana is known for its “robust technology,” capable of processing thousands of transactions per second and potentially reaching 50,000 transactions per second. As such, Ehrlich believes this is a buy signal for SOL.

binance coin at crossroads

Binance’s native token, BNB, experienced significant growth, reaching a peak value of $100 billion. However, recent developments, including Binance founder Changpeng Zhao’s guilty plea, substantial fine, and his decision to step down as CEO, have provoked a decline in BNB’s value.

While BNB’s utility within the Binance ecosystem and the rebate mechanism for traders may provide some support, concerns would arise if traders leave the exchange en masse.

Given these developments, the future of BNB remains uncertain, and Ehrlich believes BNB could fall even further, adding that investors should consider selling the token.

Blur, a marketplace focused on non-fungible tokens (NFTs), has emerged as a strong contender in the NFT market. As the largest marketplace for Ethereum-based collectibles, Blur rewards users with its native token, BLUR, based on trading volume and provides voting rights for platform governance.

While the NFT trade experienced a slowdown this year, recent signs of recovery, as well as the adoption of NFTs by notable brands like Disney and Nike, indicate a potential rebound. However, Ehrlich believes investors should exercise caution due to the risk of unexpected token airdrops hitting the market.

Overall, Bitcoin’s upcoming spot ETF and halving event, Ethereum’s regulatory challenges, Solana’s technological advancements, the uncertain future of BNB, and the blurry state of the crypto NFT market are all factors that need to be considered.

It remains to be seen how these cryptocurrencies will react to further developments, and what impact this will have on their price movements for the final part of the year.

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com