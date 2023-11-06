Crypto analysts are on their trail looking for the next explosive crypto.

Several experts have highlighted Meme Kombat ($MK) in recent days, hinting that this meme coin could be the next token to 10x post-launch.

Analysts are excited about Meme Kombat because it is more than just another meme coin. The project is based on competition between popular memes, setting up a virtual fight tournament in which memes like Shiba Inu, Pepe, Wojak, SpongeBob and others will battle it out.

$MK token holders can stake their coins to bet on these virtual battles, creating an exciting betting environment with potentially high stakes. Staking is also a strong incentive for the community to own $MK tokens, helping to increase demand more than supply.

Investors in $MK can also stake their tokens and earn 112% APY – one of the highest staking rates of any meme token at the moment.

Crypto experts support Meme Kombat, highlighting the project’s potential to explode

Crypto influencer Michael Wrubel, who has over 310k subscribers on YouTube, was one of the first to highlight the potential of Meme Kombat.

He points to the fact that $MK has the viral potential of a new meme coin project, but it will likely avoid the post-IDO crash that affects more meme tokens. This is because Meme Kombat can easily add new memes to its fighting tournaments over time – thus enabling it to grow and prosper as the meme landscape changes, no matter how popular the meme is.

Satoshi Stacker, another YouTube crypto expert with over 282k subscribers, echoed Vrubel’s sentiment and highlighted that Meme Kombat can attract a wider audience than most meme coins.

He noted that Meme Kombat has a lot in common with sports betting platforms and play-to-earn games. Therefore, as fighting tournaments grow and more memes are added, $MK is likely to attract members of these communities.

The Crypto Gains channel is bullish on Meme Kombat for another reason entirely: it is one of the first cryptocurrencies to offer staking rewards during its presale.

Traders who purchase $MK during the Meme Kombat presale can start earning 112% APY immediately ahead of launch. This means that early investors can significantly increase their stake ahead of the IDO without spending any additional money.

Recently, Crypto ZEUS joined the group of experts recommending Meme Kombat to their followers.

The channel suggests that $MK has the meme chops to become the next $PEPE. Crypto ZEUS points to the project’s strong following on Twitter – Meme Kombat has over 8,200 followers – and the rapid pace of its new meme releases. The project has generated a lot of energy, and is likely to pay off during launch.

On Twitter, Crypto Tony, one of the most followed expert traders, also drew attention to the presale, praising its doxed team and passive staking rewards.

New Presale I’m also bringing some awareness..Legends @Meme_Kombat Which is an innovative new gaming platform designed for hardcore gamers. – Docsed Team ✅

– $100,000 has already been raised ✅

– Passive Staking ✅

– AD/NFA/DYER ✅ – Presale link: https://t.co/TWAEnq5WG0

– TG :… pic.twitter.com/r6xtdbBmeX – Crypto Tony (@CryptoTony__) 28 September 2023

Meme Kombat presale nears $1.5 million, ready for IDO

Meme Kombat presale has now raised over $1.25 million from early investors and is just days away from selling its $1.5 million soft cap. No date has been announced yet for the IDO, but it could come within a few weeks.

Meanwhile, meme coin traders have the chance to buy $MK at a price of $0.183. They can stake their tokens and earn 112% APY during the presale, which is a strong incentive to join Meme Kombat as soon as possible.

The price is about to rise to $0.189 in just 3 days, and crypto experts suggest that traders should get their hands on $MK before that happens.

