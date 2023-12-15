Crypto expert Jason Appleton, known as Crypto Crow in the crypto community, has provided an in-depth analysis of the Cardano (ADA) ecosystem. Based on his analysis, he has predicted that the crypto token could touch unprecedented heights as he highlighted ADA going into a bullish market.

Cardano will rise to $32

In a post shared on his According to him, this price level could be achieved under “the most extreme circumstances leading up to the peak of this bull market cycle.” He also believes that the crypto token could be one of the most valuable altcoins in that period.

In the video accompanying his post, Crypto Crow created a hypothetical scenario to prove his point of ADA reaching $32. In his scenario, if Bitcoin achieves a market cap of $10 trillion, ADA could reach this price level, as he estimates this would bring ADA’s market cap to $400 billion. Meanwhile, he believes that ADA dominance could increase by 4% in that period.

For his more conservative prediction, he expects ADA to reach at least $16 in the next bullish cycle. Based on their hypothetical scenario, this would happen when Bitcoin reaches a market cap of $5 trillion, as this would bring ADA’s own market cap to $200 billion.

The crypto expert also mentioned charts to show why he is so bullish on ADA. He said ADA is already outperforming based on historical patterns, as he specifically pointed out in 2017. In the relatively short term, Crypto Crow projects ADA to reach $10 by August 2024, as they highlight the Bitcoin halving as a major factor in this regard.

ADA is trending at $0.63. Source: ADAUSD on tradingview.com

Cardano’s DeFi landscape could be triggered

Dan Gambardello, founder of Crypto Capital Ventures, previously highlighted how important Cardano is to the growing DeFi landscape. He said that this will be one of the factors that will drive the price of ADA to significant heights in the next bullish phase. This is a real possibility, as Cardano has seen impressive growth in this regard.

Data from DeFiLlama shows that the total value locked (TVL) on the network has been steadily increasing since the beginning of the year. It recently reached an all-time high (ATH) of $444 million. At the time of writing, TVL on the network is just over $429 million.

Crypto analyst Cyclops also had this in mind when he recently suggested that ADA could rise to $10. He highlighted the fact that the network undoubtedly has more utility than the previous boom. One of these use cases he mentioned is the “huge DeFi” that Cardano now has.

Featured image from The Daily Hodl, chart from Tradingview.com

