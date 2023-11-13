Crypto Expert Reveals a Key Reason Why XRP Price Will Do Well in a Bullish Period

A crypto expert has revealed a bullish outlook for the

Crypto Influencer Predicts XRP Bull Success

A crypto influencer on X (formerly Twitter) named BoringSleuth has expressed his sentiment about XRP’s potential breakout in the eagerly anticipated bull run.

Boringsleth has said that XRP’s price could benefit significantly from the bull market due to its lack of affiliation with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). He added that other cryptocurrencies that have no ties to CCP, like DAG, may also experience successful bullishness.

“Protocols that were not CCP compliant will be beneficial to future bullish cycles. A protocol like DAG, which works with DoD, is an example of a well-deployed protocol. XRP is another,” Boringsleth said.

Responding to BoringSleuth’s announcement, an X (formerly Twitter) user posted a screenshot stating that Ripple had deep ties with IDG which is strongly supported by the CCP.

“The protocol may or may not be clear…but Ripple has deep ties to the IDG, which has strong CCP support. IDG is also an investor in Coinbase and KuCoin,” said Altaroofego, an X member.

Additionally, when asked by a crypto member on Positions are positioned to become key beneficiaries of the flows. In this matter, companies linked to CCP have to face investigation at any time.

“If there is a crackdown on CCP-affiliated companies, that investment and retail money will flow somewhere. “Companies that are well-positioned to receive those dollars will not be compliant with the CCP,” Boringsleth said.

XRP price suffered another decline. Source: XRPUSD on tradingview.com

XRP price remains bullish

Recently, the crypto market has been showing a bullish trend and XRP has taken advantage of the market sentiments to increase its price. According to crypto analysis from ProSignalsFX on TradingView, the price of XRP is in an uptrend and may keep rising.

“Ripple is trading in an uptrend along the rising support line and after retesting the said support. We look forward to further growth,” ProSignalsFX said.

According to CoinMarketCap, the price of XRP at the time of writing is $0.65 and the 24-hour trading volume is more than $101 billion. The cryptocurrency has steadily improved in value following several partial victories during its intense legal battle with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Many investors and members of the XRP community are expecting a rally in the token following the conclusion of the court case with the SEC.

Image displayed from Finder, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com