Crypto Expert Offers Top 8 Altcoins to Buy on Binance

As the crypto market is entering another bullish market, an analyst known as MacnBTC has come forward to give a list of altcoins that could perform well going forward. The list includes altcoins currently listed on the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, making them very easy to obtain.

Top altcoins to buy on Binance

THORCHAIN ​​(RUNE)

Appearing at the top of the list is RUNE, the native token of the Thorchain network. The decentralized cross-chain liquidity protocol is attracting a lot of public attention, rising from a low of $0.789 to a high of $7 in 2023.

Chainlink (LINK)

Next on the list is Chainlink’s native LINK token which powers its decentralized oracle network. Chainlink has been considered at the forefront of asset tokenization, putting it at the top of the potential $30 trillion field.

Synthetix (SNX)

This decentralized liquidity provision protocol continues to make its mark in the decentralized finance (DeFi) world. It surpasses major networks like Ethereum and Optimism and Synthetix’s native token SNX is at the forefront.

ordi

The ORDI token is one of the first tokens to take advantage of an entirely new type of token creation in the crypto industry. Bitcoin minting allows the creation of tokens on the Bitcoin network and ORDI is already seeing considerable success and adoption.

Venus Protocol (XVS)

The Venus Protocol is both a synthetic stablecoin protocol and an algorithmic money market on the BSC network. With its asset lending and borrowing solutions, its XVS token is already on its way to becoming one of the most recognized names in the DeFi industry.

Sushi Swap (Sushi)

SushiSwap is one of the leading decentralized exchanges in DeFi, falling among names like Uniswap (UNI) (initially launched as a Uniswap fork). It is an automated token creator that allows users to leverage smart contracts to make markets for their tokens. As a result, its native SUSHI token has attracted attention over the past few years.

SingularityNET (AGIX)

AGIX is the token for SingularityNet, a blockchain-based platform that allows users to enhance the capabilities of artificial intelligence (AI). Its token has been adopted because it is essential for users to purchase and test a wide range of AI services.

Balancer (BAL)

This automated market maker on the Ethereum blockchain acts as a self-balancing weighted portfolio and liquidity provider. Using BAL tokens, users are able to earn profits by contributing to Balancer’s customizable liquidity pools.

Total market capitalization increased to $1.5 trillion. Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

Featured image from Binance, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com