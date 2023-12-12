A crypto expert explains why Bitcoin’s pullback (likely to around $40,000) isn’t a bad thing. This is because there are growing concerns that the leading cryptocurrency could soon lose all the gains it has made in recent days.

Bitcoin reform is necessary

In a post on his Will be ready. , He further noted that Bitcoin’s volatility is “a feature, not a bug.”

He made this statement in relation to his claim that the crypto token has doubled in two months without any fluctuations. Although it hasn’t exactly doubled, Bitcoin has seen a notable surge over the past few months. This comes as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is likely to approve pending spot BTC ETF applications.

This impressive rally has indeed happened, with the major cryptocurrency experiencing hardly any decline. While bulls have firmly maintained control, bears have suffered the brunt as many continue to experience heartbreaking liquidations. However, like every other asset, a correction is always expected at some point, and that could be now.

BTC price rises above $42,000 Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

A BTC correction is already happening

According to data from CoinGlass, Bitcoin is already facing a retracement as more longs have liquidated than shorts in the last 24 hours. In an earlier X post, Clemente warned that “as the market moves away from greedy leveraged longs, there will be a sharp correction on the way.”

Meanwhile, the relief from Bitcoin may also be the result of people waiting to see the outcome of macroeconomic events this week. This includes CPI inflation data scheduled to be released on December 12, followed by the FOMC meeting on the same day and December 13.

Many will be hoping that the outcome of those events will be positive as it will further fuel the bullish sentiment that is currently resonating throughout the crypto community. Whatever happens, this sentiment is not expected to subside as many still have their eyes set on January when a spot Bitcoin ETF could be approved.

Liquidity is also flowing into the ecosystem, with $43 million flowing into digital asset investment products for the 11th consecutive week. Bitcoin remains the major focus of these investors, with the leading crypto token seeing inflows of $20 million.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at around $42,000 over the past 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

