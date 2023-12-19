Crypto executives raise $78 million to support industry-friendly US policymakers

A group of three super PACs backed by prominent cryptocurrency executives and investors have raised $78 million to influence the 2024 elections and support crypto-friendly candidates.

A super PAC is a political action committee that collects campaign contributions from members and donates them to campaigns for or against candidates or legislation.

Crypto has created a deep divide in American politics, with one side wanting to ban and restrict it and the other wanting to encourage and promote the embryonic industry.

crypto campaign revival

On December 18, Politico reported that the campaign is backed by venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Coinbase, and early Bitcoin adopters Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss.

Other crypto players supporting the effort include Ark, Blockchain Capital, Circle, Kraken, Messari, Paradigm, Ripple, and venture capitalists Ron Conway and Fred Wilson.

The effort marks a revival of crypto political operations following the downfall of super-donor Sam Bankman-Fried. The goal is to support policymakers who support the crypto industry amid increasing regulatory scrutiny and ridicule by some big bank-backed senators.

Cara Calvert, head of US policy at Coinbase, commented:

“This is demonstrating a very serious commitment on the part of the crypto industry to be involved in the 2024 elections,”

On December 18, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse added his support to the effort, saying the company is “working closely with other industry leaders to support pro-innovation and pro-crypto candidates in the 2024 US election cycle “

He said the SEC’s overreach is actively leading the country in the wrong direction and other countries are taking full advantage of the lack of leadership in the US.

Team @Ripple is staking the field by joining with other industry leaders to support pro-innovation and pro-crypto candidates in the 2024 US election cycle. America cannot afford to remain in the back seat on the global stage.

Regulatory excesses (especially… – Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) 18 December 2023

Additionally, one of the super PACs, Fairshake, has already spent more than $1.2 million on ads for House candidates.

competition with big banks

Chris Dixon, head of A16z’s crypto fund, said that “the only way to counter the lobby of the big banks and big tech is to show that crypto and blockchain can also be a force to be reckoned with.”

Meanwhile, Polygon chief legal officer Rebecca Rettig said what makes the effort so important is its recognition that crypto is “here to stay.” He said it also shows that “cryptocurrency is an important part of the future.”

This effort is very important: there is a recognition that crypto is “here to stay,” but it shows that crypto is an important part of the future. Many thanks to the people involved in this effort. It takes a village. – Rebecca Rettig (@RebeccaRettig1) 18 December 2023

Dante Disparte, Circle Chief Strategy Officer, couple,

“It’s great to see responsible players in the industry supporting efforts to protect consumers and promote responsible, American innovation, technological leadership, and jobs in financial services and technology.”

source: cryptopotato.com