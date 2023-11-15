Crypto exchange Poloniex nears full restoration after $125 million exploit

Poloniex is preparing to restart deposit and withdrawal services on its platform less than a week after a massive security breach. In the latest update, Poloniex said that most of the restoration work has been completed, and the cryptocurrency exchange is currently operating without any issues.

The platform revealed its collaboration with a leading security auditing firm in the industry and is currently in the final stages of the security audit and verification process.

Once the audit is successfully completed, Poloniex said it will immediately restore deposit and withdrawal services.

According to the official blog post, the evaluation process is currently underway and is expected to last for several days.

“In response to your concerns regarding Poloniex deposit and withdrawal services, we are pleased to announce that restoration efforts are mostly complete, and the platform is now operating smoothly.”

Poloniex was hacked on November 10 by unknown attackers who specifically targeted the platform’s hot wallet, leading to the withdrawal of $125 million in 175 different cryptocurrencies.

Tron founder Justin Sun, which acquired Poloniex in 2019, acknowledged the security breach in a public statement and announced a 5% white hat reward, incentivizing the attacker to return the stolen funds.

The executive had also revealed that the criminals had targeted different wallets across multiple blockchains, demonstrating a sophisticated strategy.

According to blockchain analytics company Nansen, Poloniex now holds only 175 tokens in its wallet, equivalent to just $10,000.

source: cryptopotato.com