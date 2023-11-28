Crypto exchange OKEx officially launches in Brazil, offers trading with advanced features

Source: Pixabay

Crypto platform OKEx announced its official launch in Brazil, offering users advanced crypto features including trading and staking rewards.

The roll-out will feature a Web3 wallet in Brazil, providing a secure and reliable gateway for DeFi and crypto trading.

The company said in an official release on Monday that it will provide businesses with Brazilian real fiat-on ramp capabilities.

“We know Brazilians expect fast and fluid trading along with a secure self-custody wallet solution all in one app,” said Guilherme Sacmon, General Manager of OKEx Brazil.

The news comes days after the crypto exchange applied for a Virtual Asset Trading Platform (VATP) license in Hong Kong. OKEx becomes the first major industry player to apply in Hong Kong under the new crypto regime.

Hong Fang, President of OKEx, said that the OKEx wallet comes with a number of features including easy access to DeFi, NFTs, DApps, and more.

Additionally, the wallet features both Multi-Party Computation (MPC) technology and Account Abstraction (AA), helping drive widespread adoption among non-technical users.

“We look forward to driving innovation and growth in Web3 and the crypto economy with millions of users as the market matures in Brazil.”

A recent study conducted by OKEx exchange showed that Brazilians found security to be a major concern. Of the respondents, 92% urged clear and transparent security rules for their investments. Over 85% voted for Proof of Reserves (PoR) as a legitimate way to verify customer assets held by crypto exchanges.

“Given the results of our recent survey, we also believe that security and transparency are the top priorities for crypto users in the country,” Saccamon says.

“Therefore, OKEx provides its trading solutions with the best security features, such as our robust Proof of Reserve program.”

Enter your email for our free daily newsletter

A quick 3 minute read about today’s crypto news!

Source: cryptonews.com