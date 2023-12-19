Crypto enthusiast says long-term analysis is better for XRP price

Cryptocurrency enthusiast and advocate Bill Morgan has outlined a practical factor towards investing in the XRP token.

Bill Morgan on XRP price action

The lawyer recently used X (formerly Twitter) to share his optimism about XRP’s price action. According to the analyst, traders and investors interested in the price movement of the crypto asset should focus on the long term.

Bill Morgan’s post discussed yesterday’s volatility and how the cryptocurrency community interpreted it. The post Moon Lambo was published in response to YouTube channel host “Matt”.

The host refuted claims by members of the crypto community that yesterday’s decline in XRP was more violent than other coins. Morgan provided an alternative perspective, acknowledging that Matt’s position was correct.

The analyst stressed that XRP’s price action over the past month has not been “outstanding” despite market-wide growth, falling by more than 2%.

Because of this, he believes that the decline in the digital asset was much harder than expected. He further explained that the token has experienced a rebound today but it is not very strong.

Furthermore, he stressed that he “does not give much importance to one-month price action” in these markets. He believes that conviction should occur “beyond a day, week or month of price change.”

So far, Morgan notes that yesterday’s fall hasn’t affected him emotionally. He was simply surprised by the depth of yesterday’s decline and the weakness of today’s recovery. However, he has clarified that this will not affect his choice to hold or sell the digital asset.

Crypto asset price will reach $22

Many cryptocurrency enthusiasts have expressed bullish sentiment towards XRP’s price action recently. On Sunday, Reaper Financial founder Patrick Riley said the coin will reach $22 in the next bullish phase.

Riley said that the crypto asset will maintain the $10 price level after the bullish phase. Since analysts predict the next bullish trend to occur in 2024, XRP could reach $22 next year.

The cryptocurrency’s founder also made other audacious claims in addition to his $22 price mark estimate. He believes that XRP will eventually overtake Bitcoin, although he did not provide a specific timeframe for this event.

At the time of writing, XRP was trading at $0.6081, up more than 3% in the last 24 hours. The token is slowly gaining momentum and is currently ranked 5th by market capitalization.

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. This does not represent NewsBTC’s opinion regarding buying, selling or holding any investment and investing inherently involves risk. You are advised to do your research before taking any investment decision. Use the information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.

