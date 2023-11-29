Crypto derivatives protocol MYX raises $5 million in seed round led by Hongshan

MYX, an Asia-based crypto derivatives protocol, raised $5 million in a seed round at a valuation of $50 million.

The funding round was led by Hongshan (formerly known as Sequoia China), with participation from ConsenSys, Hack VC, OKEx Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, Hashkey Capital, Foresight Ventures, GSR Markets, Leland Ventures, Cypher Capital, Bing Ventures And there was participation from investors including Lecca. Ventures, according to an announcement today.

Founded earlier this year by Mark Zhang, the former head of futures products at crypto exchange Huobi, MYX is a decentralized derivatives exchange that employs a peer-to-pool-to-peer model, called s0, and which uses “intelligent “The protocol uses rates and exposure hedging mechanisms to ensure stability and provide sustainable high returns,” it said in a July blog post.

Accepting DeFi derivatives

Zhang, who serves as CEO of MYX, said in an interview with The Block that a major challenge facing the industry is the growing awareness and acceptance of decentralized derivatives trading by users. “A key reason for this is that existing products do not meet the trading needs of these users,” he said, adding that with the newly raised capital, the team plans to work on user education while developing its trading tools.

MYX said in a statement that its matching pool mechanism engine “disrupts the traditional model” because liquidity providers are exclusively exposed to the net open interests under the engine. Such an approach “empowers LPs to focus on efficiently managing and mitigating risks, rather than being tied to specific long or short positions or relying on traders’ losses to profit.”

Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is the majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto sector. Crypto exchange Bitgate is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to work independently to deliver objective, influential, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

Source: www.theblock.co