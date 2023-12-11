Crypto craze grows in Thailand, overtaking traditional stock accounts: Report

Thailand has emerged as a significant player in the cryptocurrency scene in Asia. This is attributed to significant adoption rates, significant growth in digital asset trading volumes, favorable regulatory environment, and rich ecosystem of digital services in the country.

Data from CoinGecko on major digital asset exchanges in Thailand, including Bitcube, Bitza (broker) and Saitang, shows that the cumulative trading volume from January to October 2023 was $116.43 million, equivalent to approximately 4.1 trillion Thai baht.

Thai traders attracted to digital assets

According to Hashkey’s latest report, throughout 2023, Bitcube emerged as the market leader, securing a 77.04% share in the total trading volume for the year. Bitaza and Satang achieved market shares of 21.60% and 1.36% respectively. It is noteworthy that Saitang was acquired by KASIKORNBANK (KBANK) in 2023 and was later rebranded as Orbix.

Meanwhile, Thailand ranks tenth according to Chainalysis’ Crypto Adoption Index, which cites the country’s mass user engagement in centralized exchanges, peer-to-peer trading, and decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols as factors contributing to its overall assessment. I take into account.

There are more than 2.94 million user accounts on digital asset exchanges in Thailand, which is 4.27% of the total population and surpasses more than half of the 5.5 million accounts in the stock market.

Between January and November 2023, Binance in Thailand experienced an average of 116,877 monthly visits, with the highest number recorded in January 2023 at 303,057.

From September 2020 to August 2023, the Southeast Asian country recorded over 797,931 downloads of the MetaMask wallet. The peak came in November 2021 with 88,539 downloads, likely driven by the growing popularity of GameFi and the Metaverse.

Thailand’s DEX and NFT sectors buck trend

In the 2021 bull market, decentralized exchange (DEX) platforms like PancakeSwap saw an average of 35,000 monthly visits. However, the number of these visits declined during the bear market.

The non-fungible token sector experienced a similar decline. Looking ahead to the NFT boom in 2022, OpenSea experienced an average of 48,000 monthly visits from Thailand, reaching a peak of 65,000 visits in July. But traffic decreased during bear markets.

Despite this, Cryptomind co-founder and CEO Sanjay Popli remains bullish.

“The adoption of Web3 technologies by financial institutions, banks and groups in Thailand is a significant development, indicating wider acceptance and integration of blockchain and crypto into mainstream business. Coupled with a balanced regulatory framework, these developments are propelling Thailand to a leading position in the global crypto and blockchain sector.

Traditional financial institutions are providing substantial support to the cryptocurrency market in Thailand, as evidenced by Siam Commercial Bank (SCB)’s plans to explore opportunities in the crypto sector. Earlier this year, Shretha Thavisin, a real estate developer, took over the role of Prime Minister of Thailand after a highly controversial election.

Before entering politics, Sreetha was actively involved in the digital assets sector of the country. A central theme of Shretha’s political campaign revolved around a commitment to a nationwide ‘airdrop’, in which every Thai citizen would receive 10,000 Thai baht ($300). This amount is earmarked for individuals aged 16 years and above, with the condition that it can be spent only within a radius of four kilometers of their residence.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com