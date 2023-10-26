text size

Analysts say cryptocurrencies have become the latest front in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Israeli and US authorities have stepped up their financial pursuit of Hamas in recent days as they track down illicit funds channeled through digital currencies.

Ari Radbord, global policy lead at crypto tracking specialist TRM Labs, said crypto transfer activity on pro-Hamas networks is now reduced as a result.

“We are seeing very little activity in some cases since the war started,” Radbord told AFP.

“This is primarily because Israel has been very aggressive and successful in thwarting these fundraising efforts,” he said.

Israel has bombed Gaza in response to an unprecedented cross-border attack by Hamas militants, who launched massive rocket fire on October 7, killing more than 1,400 people and injuring 222, according to Israeli officials. Took hostage.

More than 6,500 people have now been killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Cryptocurrencies are considered a faster way to transfer cash that is unregulated by any central bank and less traceable than traditional bank transfers.

The shady world of digital entities based on decentralized blockchain technology has gained notoriety for illicit transactions due to its under-the-radar appeal.

Two weeks ago, Israeli police revealed that they had located and frozen accounts linked to Hamas that were “soliciting donations on social networks” through Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. Used to do.

A spokesperson for Binance said it “followed internationally recognized sanctions regulations, blocking a small number of accounts linked to illicit funds”.

Radbord, previously a senior adviser to the US government, said Hamas has adopted crypto since 2019 for funding on the Telegram messaging network and even on its website.

Hamas decided in April that it would no longer accept cash via Bitcoin due to increased global surveillance of the world’s largest digital entity.

Crypto fundraising is now conducted through a network of Hamas-linked support groups.

TRM Labs has closely monitored virtual crypto wallets associated with such aid groups since the beginning of the war.

And it concludes that much smaller amounts of cash are being transferred than usual.

Radbord reported that two weeks after the attacks, the aid group Gaza Now received less than $6,000 in one of its crypto wallets.

This compares to a total of $800,000 since the wallet’s creation in August 2021.

Meanwhile, executives are well aware that digital assets are only a small part of the complex funding picture.

The US State Department estimates that Iran gives $100 million a year to Palestinian groups, including Hamas.

“Cryptocurrencies are a very small piece of the larger financing puzzle for Hamas,” Radbord said.

“They’re looking at Iran; they’re…taxing the Palestinians; they have a network of donations, and a diaspora of supporters who are not sending donations in cryptocurrency.”

“But crypto plays a role,” he said.

Digital currencies still represent an important revenue source for Hamas and other affiliated groups.

Crypto addresses identified by Israel as being linked to Hamas received approximately $41 million between August 2020 and July 2023, according to Israeli analytics and software firm BitOK.

It said other crypto addresses linked to Islamic Jihad received more than $154 million between October 2022 and September 2023, some of which are still active.

Some players in this field simply turn a blind eye.

“Some cryptoasset businesses are knowingly or unknowingly allowing abuse of the crypto ecosystem,” said industry expert Joby Carpenter.

“This trend is exacerbated where exchanges are based in lightly or unregulated jurisdictions,” he told AFP.

Source: www.bing.com