Crypto.com Partners with PSG Soccer Team for Early Access to Blvk Paris Fashion Collab NFT – Cryptosaurus

In a mix of sports, fashion and crypto, leading crypto firm Crypto.com has teamed up with Paris Saint-Germain FC and Blevik Paris for an exclusive collaboration that gives fans access to highly anticipated fashion items through non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Will provide access to the item. , Provides quick access to the collection. ,

A leading football club, Paris Saint-Germain, and an avant-garde fashion brand, Blevik Paris, have teamed up to unveil a unique collaboration that not only includes physical apparel, but also hosted exclusively on the Crypto.com marketplace Is. Also displays created digital fashion drops.

⚫ 𝐁𝐋𝐕𝐂𝐊 𝐱 𝐏𝐒𝐆 🔴🔵 is officially live! pic.twitter.com/5xUoxFiezN – Blvck Paris (@BlvckParis) 15 November 2023

The NFTs are already available for sale on the Crypto.com platform, each set is priced at $50 and 1,000 NFTs will be released.

As of press time on Thursday, there were 680 packs left in stock.

Notably, 10% of these NFTs are special edition collectibles that grant holders the privilege of redeeming a box of physical items from the collaborative fashion collection.

All NFTs are built on the Chronos chain, a blockchain supported by Crypto.com.

Physical fashion items are scheduled to be released next week.

What is Paris Saint-Germain’s crypto strategy?

The collaboration builds on Paris Saint-Germain’s strategic moves in the crypto sector, including the launch of the Crypto Fan Token in collaboration with Socios.com.

The club has worked with NFTs before, distributing artificial intelligence (AI)-generated posters via Crypto.com, despite regulators in countries like the UK warning football clubs against the use of fan tokens and NFTs .

One of the club’s stars, Kylian Mbappé, furthers the club’s reach into the NFT sphere as the brand ambassador for the NFT fantasy soccer game, Sorare.

