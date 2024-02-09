Crypto CEO says Solana should be ready to 'rally higher again' with new target

Matthew Dixon, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ivy Crypto Ratings, has expressed optimism about Solana’s future price outlook, and introduced a new bullish target for the cryptocurrency.

CEO predicts bullish outlook for Solana

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Dixon shared a Solana and USD pair price chart that was originally published on TradingView, a crypto analysis platform. The crypto CEO indicated that the ongoing price correction for Solana, identified as “Wave 4 (blue)” on the price charts, has not concluded and is expected to experience further downside.

He predicted that the ongoing wave 4 (blue) will reach the same price level as Solana’s previous price correction, although to a lesser extent. The Iwai CEO also predicts that Solana may experience another price rally following the conclusion of the recent correction.

Earlier, a big surge was seen in Solana, crossing the range around $125. However, as the bullish hype faded, the cryptocurrency lost a large portion of its gains, eventually falling below the $100 price mark at some point.

Additionally, on Tuesday, February 6, the Solana blockchain was temporarily halted due to an outage, resulting in no new blocks being produced for more than 25 minutes. This unexpected disruption significantly impacted the overall sentiment of the cryptocurrency, causing a slight decline in the price of SOL. Subsequently, a solution was coordinated between validators and the network officially resumed operations.

Offering another price chart for Solana, Dixon estimates a new upside target of $120 for the cryptocurrency. The crypto CEO has said that despite the recent blackout, Solana maintains both short-term and long-term positive prospects. Nevertheless, investors are advised to anticipate a possible medium-term price correction for the cryptocurrency.

SOL price rises above $100 mark

A report from global market intelligence platform Santiment has also indicated a bullish outlook for Solana. Earlier on Thursday, crypto data platform X revealed that Solana is currently dominating the altcoin market and has become one of the few cryptocurrencies to outperform Bitcoin.

Santiment shared a price chart depicting the recent price behavior of Solana, which shows strong growth over the past few days. According to their data, over the past 36 hours, the price of Solana has increased by more than 4.5% relative to Bitcoin.

The cryptocurrency market intelligence platform revealed that the outage earlier this week has created “fear, uncertainty and doubt” (FUD) among investors, which is contributing to the current price surge in Solana.

According to CoinMarketCap, Solana is up nearly 5% in the last day and at the time of writing, the cryptocurrency is trading at a price of $105.46, representing a weekly increase of 4.39%.

SOL price is trending at $105. Source: SOLUSD on tradingview.com

