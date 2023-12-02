Crypto-Based AI Markets, and AI Financial Analysis – Cointelegraph Magazine

We’re featuring real use cases for AI and crypto every day this week – including reasons why you shouldn’t believe the hype. Get two for the price of one today: blockchain-based AI markets, and financial analytics.

It may not seem like the most exciting use case mixing AI and crypto, but both Close co-founder Ilya Polosukhin and Framework Ventures founder Vance Spencer cite blockchain-based markets that source and compute data for AI as their top choices.

AI is an incredibly fast-growing industry that requires ever-increasing amounts of computing power. Microsoft is reportedly alone Investment $50 billion in data center infrastructure in 2024 to handle demand. AI also requires massive amounts of raw data and training data, labeled into categories by humans.

Polosukhin believes that decentralized blockchain-based marketplaces are the ideal solution to help crowdsource the necessary hardware and data.

“you can use [blockchain] To create more efficient markets that are more equal,” he told the magazine, explaining that AI projects currently need to negotiate with one or two large cloud providers, such as Amazon Web Services. Nevertheless, the required capacity is difficult to reach due to Nvidia’s lack of A100 graphical processing units.

It’s easy to crowdsource an army of AI resources through blockchain-based marketplaces.

Spencer also cites blockchain-based markets for AI resources as his current number one use case.

“The first one is sourcing the actual GPU chips,” he says. “Where there is a major shortage of GPU chips, how do you get them [without] Is there really a network that sources and bootstraps the market?

Spencer highlighted Akash Network, which provides a decentralized computing resource marketplace on Cosmos, and Render Network, which provides distributed GPU rendering.

“There are some very successful companies that actually do this at this point that have protocols in place.”

Another example of a decentralized marketplace offering cloud computing for AI is Aleph.im. Token holders in the project are able to access computing and storage resources to run the project.

Liberty.io, a decentralized large language model (LLM), is being run on Aleph.im. While you might think that decentralization would slow down AI to the point where it is unable to function, Aleph.im founder Moshe Malavach explains that this is not the case:

“This is the thing: the entire inference (when you generate data using a model) for one user is running on a single computer. Decentralization comes from the fact that you get random computers on the network. But again, it is centralized for the time of your request. So it could be faster.”

Another blockchain-powered AI marketplace is SingularityNET, which offers various AI services – from image generation to colorizing old photos – that users can plug into models or websites.

One emerging blockchain-based AI marketplace that Spencer is extremely excited about is tokenizing and trading AI models. The framework has invested in AI Arena for fighting games like Super Smash Bros., where users train AI models that fight each other. Models are marked as non-fungible tokens and can be bought, sold or rented. “I think it’s really cool,” he says. “Crypto native monetization is interesting, but so is ownership of these models.”

“I think that one day, perhaps some of the most valuable models – some of the most valuable assets on the chain – will be tokenized AI models. At least that’s my theory.”

Don’t believe the hype: You can currently source components, data, and computations through traditional Web2 marketplaces.

Bonus Use Case: financial analysis

Anyone who has tried to interpret the ocean of data produced by on-chain financial transactions knows that although having an immutable and transparent record is one thing, being able to analyze and understand it is quite another. .

AI analytics tools are perfectly suited to summarize and explain patterns, trends, and anomalies in data, and they can potentially suggest strategies and insights for market participants.

For example, MasterCard’s CipherTrace Armada platform recently partnered with AI firm Feedzai to use the technology to analyze, detect, and block crypto transactions related to fraud or money laundering across 6,000 exchanges.

Elsewhere, GNY.io’s machine learning tool attempts to forecast the volatility of the top 12 cryptocurrencies and its Range report uses ChatGPT-4 to analyze trends and provide buy/sell signals.

Bridgewater is launching an AI-powered fund. (Bridgewater)

But can AI help traditional markets too? That’s the hope of Bridgewater, which next year will launch a fund from its new Artificial Investment Associate (AIA) lab that aims to analyze patterns in the financial markets so it can make predictions about where to invest capital.

The results of previous attempts to do this have been disappointing – the Eurekahedge index of a dozen AI-driven funds is underperforming its broader hedge fund index by about 14 percentage points over the five years to 2022.

This is primarily due to the issues associated with requiring large amounts of accurate information.

Casper Association board member Ralph Kubly believes AI can revolutionize traditional finance – but only if it combines blockchain records with rigorous standards to ensure that the information fed to models is comprehensive and accurate. Is.

For years, he has been advocating for the finance industry to adopt Algorithmic Contract Type Universal Standards, or ACTUS, created in the wake of the global financial crisis, which was caused in part by complex derivatives with no underlying liabilities or cash flows. Was able to understand. He believes that on-chain standardized data will be essential to ensure trust and transparency in model outputs.

“Fundamentally, we believe that without blockchain, AI will be largely lost,” he told the magazine. “Imagine you are going to invest in an AI company, and you are updated every three months about the progress of their LLM, right? If you can’t verify what they’ve put into the model, you have no way of knowing if they’re making any progress.

He explains that blockchain guards against companies rigging their results, “And the past would indicate that […] There’s a lot of money there, they’ll give a fuck about what’s going on.”

“Without this assurance layer of AI, blockchain – what happened, when, where, what was used – I think it will not be effective going forward.”

He says that combining the two will create new predictive capabilities.

“My hope for AI moving forward is that predictive models will become more powerful and better predict behavior,” he says, pointing to credit scores as an example.

“AI used properly could potentially lead to more powerful predictive models, which would mean that some people who currently cannot get credit – but would be credit eligible – could get credit. This is something I am very passionate about.”

Don’t believe the hype: AI’s predictive capabilities are the worst ever seen, and reliable and trusted data that is not recorded on the blockchain can be useful input for AI analysis.

