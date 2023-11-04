Crypto author says XRP unlikely to be harmed by Ripple IPO

Amidst much speculation over the implications of Ripple potentially launching an initial public offering (IPO), popular crypto writer Panos Mekaras has come out to address concerns about this development negatively impacting the XRP token. .

Mekaras says Ripple IPO will give XRP more exposure

On Friday, November 3, crypto analyst and trader Mason Verlouis shared a screenshot on X in which a crypto enthusiast argued that the Ripple IPO would result in the “death of XRP.”

While enthusiasts acknowledged that the price of

Will there be an end to the Ripple stock IPO? $XRP, There was a lot of interesting discussion to be had there… I believe this should only help increase interest in XRP. But I can see the other side too… we’ll see… pic.twitter.com/mTJYdRNh8c – Mason Versluis (@MasonVersluis) 3 November 2023

In contrast, Versluis said that the Ripple IPO should only increase interest in XRP. However, he does acknowledge the possibility of “the other side”.

Responding to Versluis’ post, Panos Mekaras downplayed the possibility of the Ripple IPO having any negative impact on XRP. He said that Ripple inviting public investors would give the company and the XRP token greater exposure.

Furthermore, Mekaras also said that XRP serves as a “universal digital asset” with “unlimited potential” across multiple use cases; Thus, its trajectory cannot be linked solely to Ripple, which is just one company.

For now, these takes can only be considered speculations as Ripple has not even officially confirmed its intention to launch an IPO.

There is no other side. Ripple going public means huge exposure and awareness for the company, their products (some of which use XRP), and XRP. And remember: Ripple is a company, while XRP is a universal digital asset with multiple use cases and unlimited potential. – Panos 🔼{X} (@panosmek) 3 November 2023

News about the payments company’s “alleged” preparations to go public reached a new high on Friday after crypto analyst Lewis Jackson posted a video on YouTube highlighting several signs of a coming IPO.

In this YouTube post, Jackson talked about Ripple’s significant increase in mergers and acquisitions (M&A), a common activity with companies anticipating an IPO.

He also pointed to Ripple’s current recruiting activities, in which the company is looking for an international tax director and a shareholder communications senior manager, among others, all roles that are indicative of an imminent IPO.

XRP rose 12% in a week

In other news, XRP has had notable price performance over the past week with a 12.47% gain in seven days. This price increase allows the fifth-largest cryptocurrency to maintain its market correction in Q4 2023, after the altcoin experienced a 40% price decline in Q3 due to the publicity surrounding Ripple’s partial victory at the SEC. was reduced.

At the time of writing, XRP was trading at $0.614, up 1.49% in the last day. Meanwhile, the daily trading volume of the token is currently down by 34.98% and is valued at $1.1 billion.

XRP is trading at $0.6145 on the daily chart. Source: XRPUSDT chart on tradingview.com

Featured image from iStock, chart from TradingView

source: www.newsbtc.com