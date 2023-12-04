Crypto analysts react to Bitcoin's 19-month peak at nearly $42K

Crypto markets have rallied over the weekend and into the Asian trading session on Monday morning.

They are dominated by Bitcoin, which reached its highest price in 19 months, hitting $41,750 on December 4, according to CoinGecko.

At the time of writing, the asset was trading near $41,500, up 5.2% on the day and 11% over the past week.

Bitcoin in the driver’s seat

Analysts and investors are appreciating this move. BTC teacher and pioneer Samson Mo makes a major achievement Prediction Should spot ETFs be approved:

“When we dropped to $15k most people couldn’t see $40k happening again. “Most people don’t see $1M Bitcoin happening after ETF approval.”

Most analysts have given the chances as high as 90% for the SEC approving multiple Bitcoin funds by January 10. This appears to be the primary driver of market momentum at the moment.

Nate Geraci, president of ETF Store, posted a collection of FUD headlines predicting a Bitcoin price collapse in 2023.

“This time is different,” said analyst “Credibull Crypto,” predicting that prices will easily reach $40K.

If this is indeed the beginning of our next major move (39.5k is local invalidation for this as explained in my latest video update) then we are going to melt through 40k like a hot knife through butter. – Credible Crypto (@CredibleCrypto) 4 December 2023

Furthermore, Rect Capital, looking at past cycles, predicted that the next bull market peak could occur 518 to 546 days after the halving. “That is mid-September or mid-October 2025,” he said Said,

The Bitcoin “Fear and Greed” index reached its highest level in more than a year, hitting 74 “Greed” over the weekend. It was last higher in November 2021, when markets were at all-time highs.

Elsewhere on crypto markets

Total market capitalization reached its highest level since May 2022 at $1.59 trillion, up just 48% from the peak of $3 trillion two years ago.

Bitcoin is the clear driver of momentum, but some other altcoins are also making solid gains today.

Ethereum rose a little more than 3% to $2,227, its highest price since May 2022. Apart from Shiba Inu rising 6%, Bitcoin Cash pumping 10% and Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) rising 52% the rest of the markets were showing modest gains. ,

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com