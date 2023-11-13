Crypto analysts predict bullishness in Cardano and Bitcoin, Everlodge

Market participants are bullish on expectations of a rise in prices. CryptoKaleo, an analyst, predicts that Cardano (ADA) and Bitcoin (BTC) will reach $11 and $49,000 respectively in the future. Meanwhile, Everlodge (ELDG) may continue to rise in the coming sessions.

Cardano stakes increase to $8 billion

Cardano stake is gaining momentum. Cardano News reports that more than $8.16 billion worth of ADA is at stake, representing 63% of the coin’s circulating supply.

This has increased ADA’s market cap to $11.83 billion and seen its trading volume increase by 103%, reflecting the growing interest and confidence in the platform.

As of November 9, Cardano was trading at $0.368306, up 19.95% from the past week.

Meanwhile, analyst Dan Gambardello is bullish on ADA, predicting that its market capitalization will grow to $400 billion.

Bitcoin may rally to $49,000

Technical analyst CryptoKaleo has set a price target of $49,000 for Bitcoin based on the current price movement, which he believes is similar to December 2020 before a rally in 2021.

However, this forecast depends on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approving a spot bitcoin exchange-traded-fund (ETF), according to Bloomberg experts. faith There is a possibility of it happening.

The window for approval opened on November 9 and will run till November 17.

According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin is trading at $36,954, up 4.5% over the past week.

Everlodge to board spot launch of Bitcoin ETF

Analysts predict Everlodge (ELDG) could benefit from the spot Bitcoin ETF launch.

Everlodge is an upcoming blockchain marketplace where users can own, buy, or sell real estate properties like vacation homes and hotels in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). With Everlodge, users can invest in real estate for as little as $100.

The platform will also have a rewards club, marketplace, launchpad and lending platform. Users can use their NFTs to obtain loans and free stays at properties and hotels through Rewards Club. The more active users are, the longer they can stay and sell at additional money.

To prevent a post-launch selloff, Everlodge plans to lock its liquidity for eight years and Team tokens for two years.

Currently, ELDG, the native token of the platform, is available at $0.023 in an ongoing presale. Analysts predict more profits going forward.

