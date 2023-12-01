Crypto Analysts Are Hoarding This Dark Horse AI Crypto Token Before It’s Listed on Exchanges – Here’s Why – Cryptosaurus

yPredict uses AI to provide predictive insights to crypto traders. Image by Kerem Goktug Kaya, DALL-E3.

Artificial Intelligence has become integral across industries, transforming how businesses operate. The crypto sector is no exception, with AI empowering innovation in trading strategies. As algorithms become more advanced, traders’ expectations for robust analysis and predictions will continue to increase. Amidst this progress, platforms that take full advantage of AI in crypto are poised to flourish.

One project gaining attention for comprehensively targeting the needs of traders with AI is yPredict. With over $5 million in presales to date, yPredict has established itself as a promising contender in the AI ​​crypto sphere.

As YPRED moves towards its $6.5 million hard cap, the presale price is increasing with each step. Early adopters paid only $0.07 per token, while the current level is $0.11. Once the limit is reached, the token will be listed at $0.12 on exchanges.

🚀 Exciting news in the crypto sector! 🌐 Investors are buzzing about yPredict (YPRED) as its presale nears the finish line, netting a whopping $5 million! 🤖 yPredict is set to revolutionize crypto analytics, making advanced insights accessible to all traders… pic.twitter.com/P9nr3OGvmx – yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) 25 November 2023

The project wants to become a hub for crypto traders by combining predictive analytics, datasets, NFTs, and more into one AI-powered platform.

Actionable trading insights at the cutting edge of crypto

At its core, yPredict will use AI algorithms to generate trading signals and strategies. Traders can access these insights through dashboards and tools integrated with exchanges.

Additionally, the platform will collect relevant crypto datasets for further analysis, including prices, on-chain data, sentiment, technical indicators, and more. The goal is to provide diverse insights to inform business decisions.

Beyond analytics, yPredict will also have an NFT marketplace for buying, selling, and minting. Through a multifunctional product suite, the YPRED token will unlock access to all platform capabilities.

Gem AI Crypto: Small Cap, Big Potential

Despite recent presale progress, yPredict is still a relatively small player today. It has a market capitalization of just $6.5 million,The valuation is dwarfed by rivals at $50 million to more than $100 million.

However, yPredict is betting on depth of product rather than just size. With AI advancements increasing rapidly, the project seeks to compete by taking advantage of cutting-edge technology.

🚀 Ready to boost your crypto portfolio? 📈 Check out yPredict, the altcoin with 20X profit potential! 🔥Earn up to 45% quarterly rewards with yPredict’s staking platform.

🛍️ Get discounts on yPredict features and lifetime access to forecasting tools.

📊 A one-stop… pic.twitter.com/rrwDnDUw9d – yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) 9 November 2023

As AI capabilities expand through huge leaps like GPT-4 and custom models, user expectations for AI in the crypto industry are rising. Continued progress will be critical for yPredict to maintain its competitive edge.

Recent integrations between tools like ChatGPT and DALL-E 3 demonstrate the versatility of AI for content and operations. Keeping pace with this proliferation, yPredict launched its AI writing assistant WriteMingle, demonstrating the project’s commitment to diverse offerings.

Although still in its early stages, yPredict’s presale performance and diverse product suite establish it as a promising AI crypto contender. As artificial intelligence continues to see a rise in adoption, it is set to bring significant changes to the crypto sector.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You can lose all your capital.

Source: cryptonews.com

Source: cryptosaurus.tech