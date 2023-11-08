Crypto analyst says XRP price will rise in a week, this is the goal

Crypto analyst and enthusiast Will Taylor, known as CryptoInsightuc on social media, recently released his latest XRP price forecast and analysis. The price of XRP recently reached $0.73 for the first time since June, driven by whales increasing their spot trading activity amid consolidation across the crypto market.

This rally briefly pushed XRP to fourth place in terms of market cap, overtaking BNB. XRP has since returned to fifth place, losing some of this gain, and consolidating to trade between $0.70 and $0.66 over the past 24 hours.

On-chain data still points to continued bullishness in the short term, as the crypto maintains resilience in the face of market pressures. According to Taylor, the price of XRP is going to rise in just seven days.

Current XRP Price Levels and Recent Market Performance

The analyst took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to give his prediction about XRP, one of many optimistic predictions the crypto has received since it was deemed a security by a US federal judge.

The price of XRP has been climbing steadily from $0.483 since October 13, and according to crypto analyst Will Taylor, it is poised to rise even higher within a week. He made this prediction by analyzing the current price action of XRP using the Fibonacci Retracement indicator.

Although XRP traded at $0.73 on Monday, October 6, it fell 9.5% to $0.66 on Tuesday, October 7 and is now trading at $0.69 at the time of writing.

$XRP Explosion in T-7 days. Today we saw a slight retracement for $XRP, We hit key Fibonacci retracement levels, this is normal.

The indicators were massively overcooked.

I am unsure how deep this pull will be. I wouldn’t be unhappy with the bounce from here, or… pic.twitter.com/eDEt1Mgh9l – Cryptoinsightuk (@Cryptoinsightuk) 7 November 2023

Using retracement indicators, CryptoInsight showed that In his opinion, this correction is completely typical, given that indicators showed that XRP was significantly overbought at that time. Additionally, there is a possibility that XRP will move lower, which would turn the former resistance level of $0.62 into support.

On the other hand, XRP price is still showing signs of continued bullish momentum and is up by 16% on the 7-day time frame. According to CryptoInsight, XRP will actually turn the corner once it surpasses the 0.618, 0.702 and 0.786 Fibonacci retracement levels.

In a previous post, the analyst predicted that when this burst occurs, the price of XRP will surge by more than 1,400% to at least $10. “If we get this price action and history repeats, it will put the $XRP price between $10-14 within 4/5 weeks.”

XRP’s price rise has been largely stifled in recent years by an SEC lawsuit. Recent data has shown that Americans are now more interested in XRP than Ethereum.

The token price is $0.69. Source: XRPUSD on tradingview.com

Featured image from Bitcoin News, chart from Tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com