Crypto Analyst Says XRP Has Entered Price Markup Phase, Why This Matters

Despite the recent decline, the price of XRP is still incredibly bullish and the general sentiment in the community matches this bullishness. A crypto analyst explains the current trend, saying that altcoins have entered a “markup phase.”

XRP leaves value accumulation to markup stage

The crypto analyst and trade signalist took to TradingView to share an interesting phase that the XRP price has entered. Using a chart, the crypto analyst used different words to explain where the altcoin’s price has been in the past, where it is now, and where it is going.

The first phase outlined in the chart is the markdown phase that occurred after the price surge following Ripple’s first win at the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in July. When all was said and done in this phase of the markdown the price went from $0.9 to as low as $0.45.

What came after the markdown phase was completed was the accumulation phase. Here, the price of XRP trades in a fairly limited range, giving investors the opportunity to purchase as many coins as possible. During this phase, the price never went above $0.55.

Source: tradingview.com

This was followed by the markup phase, where the XRP price currently exists. This markup phase is when the price starts to recover. “After breaking the 0.55 level mentioned in my previous opinion, XRP exited the accumulation phase and entered the markup phase,” the analyst said.

This markup phase is significant in that it has the power to continue increasing the XRP price. However, like any rally, it faces good resistance from the bears who keep trying to pull the price down.



XRP recovers above $0.68 Source: XRPUSD on tradingview.com

According to the analyst, the most important level to break for the bulls in this markup phase is $0.7345, from which the price has already been rejected once on Monday. Signalists believe that if this level is broken, the bulls can maintain control over the price. The chart suggests a rise to $0.8 after breaking this resistance; An event that will strengthen XRP’s bullish rally.

“In the meantime, XRP may still face rejection at the resistance level, which could be confirmed on lower time frames,” the analyst warned. “In this scenario, a correction towards the 0.55 support level would be expected.”

Despite the decline, XRP price is still bullish and showing high levels of interest from investors. Its daily trading volume has increased by 32% in the last day to more than $3.3 billion. Its price is currently at $0.69, up 1.63% and 21% on the daily and weekly charts respectively.

source: www.newsbtc.com