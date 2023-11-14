The price of MATIC has risen sharply and has become one of the biggest gainers in the last day. But even after so much growth, crypto analysts believe that the main event is just getting started, with expectations that the token will once again cross the $1 mark and make it above $1.5.

MATIC price could increase by 76% to reach $1.5

Crypto analyst Babensky has presented a scenario where the price of MATIC could rise back above $1.5. The token has seen investors eagerly awaiting its comeback and it is expected to be spectacular. As the analyst noted, the Polygon native token is still facing a little resistance, but a breakout above $0.9 would lead to a bounce.

Analysts suggest that the price is holding on but is trying to break out of the A&V pattern. Even the fact that the altcoin is trying to break out of this pattern is bullish and a full breakout could see it rise higher and surpass the coveted $1 level.

Furthermore, this breakout could see prices rise by as much as 76%, as noted by Babensky. Such an increase would take MATIC above $1.5. If this happens, it will be the first time in almost a year that MATIC price has surpassed this level and could signal the beginning of another bullish rally.

Maintaining a Bullish Outlook

In addition to Babanki, another crypto analyst has taken to TradingView to share his own bullish outlook on MATIC price. This time, Nathan over at MyCryptoParadise presents his analysis with the fact that MATIC appears to be having a well-executed rounding bottom pattern.

Then using the daily candle, the analyst predicts the probability of it breaking out of the current supply zone. “A successful breakout would pave the way for MATIC to move further towards our target supply zone,” Nathan said. The results of this breakout and the expected peak, although not as high as Babensky’s forecast, still put the price above $1.1.

However, it has not been entirely a smooth road for MATIC price here. This is because the analyst says that if the altcoin faces any difficulty in breaking the supply zone, it could trigger a downtrend. This will drive the price lower and demand will move towards $0.69.

“An undesirable scenario emerges if, during a retest of the $0.69 demand curve, MATIC struggles to hold its position and breaches the demand zone,” says Nathan. “In such a case, MATIC would revert to a bearish state, potentially falling back into the strong support zone.”

MATIC falls back to $0.93 Source: MATICUSD on tradingview.com

