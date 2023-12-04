Crypto Analyst Says It's "Not Too Late" to Buy Ethereum, Find Out Why

A crypto analyst has explained how the range around $2,000 could become a major Ethereum support base for years, making it not too late to buy ETH now.

43.8 million Ethereum acquired between $1,900 and $2,100

in a new Post On X, analyst Ali discusses why Ethereum may still be worth getting involved in at this point. The analyst cited data from market intelligence platform IntoTheBlock to explain this, referring to the cryptocurrency’s on-chain acquisition distribution.

Data for distribution based on cost of asset. Source: @ali_charts on X

In the graph above, the dots represent the number of investors or addresses that purchased their coins within the respective price range. Naturally, the larger the dot size, the greater the density of holders making purchases inside the range.

It appears that of all the price ranges that ETH has visited throughout its history, the one from $1,900 to $2,100 hosts the largest number of holders based on cost.

ETH was consolidating within this range until quite recently, and as it traded inside it, investors slowly took profits there, taking in their cost basis, which is why this range is so large now. .

Now, what is the relevance of this category to Ethereum? To understand this, first we need to know how investor psychology works. For any investor, their cost base is a particular price level, as their break-even position can be reversed when the spot price of the asset retests it.

For this reason, the holder may be more likely to show some kind of move when this retest occurs. If the investor was in profit last time, he can expect profit again at the same level, so he can buy more.

A few investors making such purchases will not cause any movement in the market, but if a large number of investors buy in the same narrow range, that level could provide support if Ethereum retests it.

Buyers from $1,900 to $2,100 are clearly in profit, so this range, which hosts a cost basis of 5.85 million addresses that have acquired 43.8 million ETH there, could be a big buy if ETH drops towards it. Can show reaction. Ali explains, “This range could become an important support level for the coming years. So, it’s not too late to get on ETH!”

In another post yesterday, the same analyst posted Ethereum weekly charts, saying that if ETH can secure a sustained candle above the $2,150 mark, the asset could be poised for some exciting uptrends.

ETH may break out of the triangle. Source: @ali_charts on X

As visible from the chart, the ETH weekly price may break above an ascending triangle pattern. “Goal in sight? We could see ETH move towards $2,600, and possibly even $3,500!” says Ali.

eth price

Ethereum has enjoyed some fresh bullish momentum over the past few days as it has now surged above the $2,200 mark.

It seems that property prices have been rising recently. Source: ETHUSD on TradingView

Featured image by Bastian Riccardi on Unsplash.com, chart from Tradingview.com, IntoTheBlock.com

source: www.newsbtc.com