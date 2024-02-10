February 11, 2024
Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Is Not Far Away From 0,000, Here's When


Kevin Swenson, a crypto analyst on YouTube, recently provided an analysis of Bitcoin’s future price trajectory, predicting a strong surge to $100,000 this year. According to the analyst, BTC is set to go parabolic after the April halving as the crypto looks very bullish on the weekly charts.

The halving halved the block rewards for Bitcoin miners, reducing the supply of new Bitcoins in circulation. With demand remaining stable or increasing, low supply has historically been known to drive up the price of BTC.

Bitcoin parabolic boom is not far away

Bitcoin is currently leading the crypto market surge after four weeks of sluggish action following the launch of the Spot Bitcoin ETF in the US. Bitcoin recently broke above $47,000 for the first time this year, leading to a strong crypto market bullish comeback story.

Svensson noted in his YouTube video that Bitcoin has still not closed above $44,000 on the weekly time frame this year. However, recent price action indicates that this is about to change, with the highest weekly close so far in the current cycle. The analyst noted that if Bitcoin were to successfully clear the liquidity trapped around Wix, it could lead the crypto to reach the first leg of the $60,000 price level.

On a larger timeline, Svensson looked at past Bitcoin halvings to note recurring trends before and after each halving. History shows that the price of BTC always moves upward in the months leading up to the halving and then goes into a parabolic trend in the months following.

Of course, past performance doesn’t necessarily guarantee future price action, but Svensson believes there are several factors coming into play that could take Bitcoin to its all-time highs once again.

“There’s no reason for me not to think that we’re going to do what we’ve done in previous cycles,” he said.

Now, looking ahead, the analyst said that previous halvings were set by Satoshi to correlate with election years in the US, which has always caused financial markets to bounce.

Additionally, Svensson noted that Bitcoin’s profitability has always increased for 80 weeks after each halving, marking the beginning of a new bear market. If history repeats itself, the 80-week timeframe following the upcoming halving should be around October 2025, when a new bear market cycle is expected to begin.

Institutional interest in Bitcoin is increasing, leading to a 9.57% rise in the past seven days. Bitcoin is trading at $47,211 at the time of writing.

BTC price recovers after brief decline. Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

Featured image from Dall.E, chart from tradingview.com

