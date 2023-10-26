Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Is At High Premium, How To Trade It

Bitcoin is facing resistance at its yearly high of $35,000 amid an eventful few days of price action. At the moment, everything looks set for a retracement, looking at the cryptocurrency’s past price action following the sudden price surge.

However, according to some crypto analysts, Bitcoin is currently trading at a high premium. This means that its price has just increased due to all the excitement and media attention. Data from Crypto Behavior Analytics Sentiment has shown enthusiasm for Bitcoin among investors on social media posts. This excitement has sometimes been preceded by a decline in the price of BTC.

MN Trading analyst Dan Fopen warns that the cryptocurrency is currently trading at a significant premium, noting that the best time to buy is at a discount price.

Analysts recommend waiting for the next decline to buy

Bitcoin’s current surge can be attributed to investors’ FOMO regarding the approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF. This FOMO was reinforced by the emergence of BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust on the DTCC website.

Bitcoin Trust was removed from the DTCC website without any explanation, causing continued consolidation and halting the price surge. However, the list is back with slight changes.

While analyst Dan Fopen called the recent rise in Bitcoin’s price a good sign for bulls, he warned that the price is “currently trading in a bearish monthly fair value variance (FVG).” A good move for now is to keep an eye on the monthly close for a possible change in scenario which will show the next direction after the current consolidation.

Fopen believes that a monthly close above $31,800 will solidify the beginning of a long-term bullish momentum, while a close below $31,800 will prove that the bears are still in control.

“We recently surpassed the high of 31.8K, which is important for further momentum. If we close the candle thus, we can say that we have printed another higher high. If we close below 31.8K, my thesis will turn bullish to bearish, but for now, we have nothing to worry about,” Fopen said.

According to Fopen, a better strategy is to wait for prices to discount to the previous resistance level before buying it. The analyst conducted this analysis by sharing various BTC price charts on different time-frames.

Source: MN Trading

When examining the 1-hour timeframe, he said the best discount price for cautious traders “could be on an unused order block around $31,000, which is in line with the high of the previous range.”

Source: MN Trading

What’s next for Bitcoin?

At the moment, Bitcoin is trading at a premium, meaning it is at the high end of its typical range. However, given the volatility and still early stage of the crypto industry, it may be somewhat difficult to use Bitcoin’s past performance to predict future results.

Bitcoin is up by 22.30% on the 7-day time frame, but 24-hour trading volume is down by 27.48%, indicating that price gains may be starting to level off. However, there is certainly a possibility of a very sharp rise in prices in the near future.

Blockstream CEO Adam Back is of the opinion that the digital currency now has enough fundamentals to take it beyond the $100,000 price point.

BTC corrects downwards. Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

Featured image from The Daily Hodl, chart from tradingview.com

