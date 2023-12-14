Crypto Analyst Reveals Uncanny Similarities in Bitcoin Charts of 2020 and 2023

A crypto analyst has revealed what the strangest similarities are between two different Bitcoin charts. The two charts taken from 2020 and 2023 show a similar price trend, and most importantly, what will happen if Bitcoin continues to follow this trend.

Bitcoin charts of 2020 and 2023 compared

Pseudonymous crypto analyst Crypto El Presidente first shared a comparison of two Bitcoin charts on December 1.

To illustrate this, El Presidente takes into account the movements of both years, when they are both uncorrelated and extensively transformed. The parallels between the two trends were exactly the same, with the decline and recovery at almost the same angle.

Then in a follow-up post, the crypto analyst drew an even more striking similarity with a new chart. These charts took the movements of Bitcoin’s price over the last six months of the year and looked at how they moved forward. As shown in the chart, both started with a decline but gained momentum as August approached.

The decline will then occur around September and touch lows once again before recovering again. Then there was improvement once again in November. Although not exactly identical, these declines and recoveries, as well as subsequent declines, share a clear similarity that may continue.

BTC bulls regain control of the price. Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

What will happen if this trend continues?

If Bitcoin’s historical performance in 2020 is repeating itself once again, it is very bullish for the price. That’s because 2020 is actually the year the last uptrend began. From December 2020, into the year 2021, the price of Bitcoin will continuously rise to surpass its previous all-time high set in 2018.

A repeat of this trend would mean that the recent drop below $41,000 was only a short-term stoppage. Furthermore, such a recovery would see the price break above $45,000 once again, before moving downwards again, as shown in the chart.

However, the next leg after this drop will be the main event as the chart shows a push towards $50,000. In such a case, the price of Bitcoin will increase by at least 20% by 2024.

The significance of this similarity also doesn’t end at just the 20% increase, given that 2020’s surge has kickstarted another bull market. So a repeat of this would mean that BTC is headed for another uptrend.

