Crypto Analyst Reveals Top 10 Altcoins to Watch This Week

The altcoins market has recently seen a resurgence of interest and confidence, driven primarily by the largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC). This new enthusiasm has resulted in a bullish trend, with the majority of the top 100 cryptocurrencies benefiting from Bitcoin’s resurgence.

However, the market is currently experiencing a correction as Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH) are facing downside after failed attempts to break the upper resistance lines. Despite this correction, crypto analyst Miles Deutscher has shared insights and highlighted several altcoins with potentially significant gains.

SOL emerges as safe haven in crypto market correction

Solana has demonstrated remarkable growth even as the broader market is experiencing a correction. With a gain of 0.5% in the last 24 hours, the possibility of further rise in SOL cannot be ignored.

Deutscher suggests that SOL may continue to benefit from the ongoing rotation of investments from other layer-1 solutions such as Avalanche (AVX) and Fantom (FTM).

Thorchain (RUNE) has been on an impressive upward trajectory, prompting investors to consider a deep correction and a buy on Wix. Thorchain, the primary decentralized exchange (DEX) on THOR, has also shown positive activity, further boosting growth potential.

Polygon (MATIC) has recently shown signs of strength and has generated whispers within the crypto community about a potential zero-knowledge (ZK) narrative. If this narrative comes to fruition, MATIC, the leader in the sector, could attract significant positive inflows.

Within the ZK narrative, altcoins like Dusk Network (DUSK), Loopring (LRC), and Mina Protocol (MINA) are poised to profit. Deutscher believes that each altcoin offers unique strengths and value propositions, and their performance will depend on the strength of the emerging ZK narrative.

Soteria (SEI) has attracted attention as it entered the top 10 in terms of volume traded by pairs on Upbit. Considered a “new coin,” it exhibits similar fundamentals to the next altcoin on the SEI watchlist.

Tidal Finance (TIA) is a relatively new token, similar to the early days of Aptos (APT). The market loves new and innovative tokens, and although TIA’s rally has started to cool down, it still has explosive potential. With a current market capitalization of $700 million, TIA remains an interesting opportunity for investors.

DEX and gaming altcoins are set to flourish

In addition to altcoins, purp decentralized exchange (DEX) tokens like GMX, DYDX, and Gnosis (GNS) are positioned to benefit from market volatility.

According to Deutscher, these tokens have shown a correlation between price movements and fundamental factors. If volatility persists, these tokens could provide favorable medium-term investment opportunities.

Yield Guild Games (YGG) and GameStarter (GMT), gaming tokens with early upside, are expected to continue to outperform the broader market. These gaming tokens could see continued growth with the YGG conference set to take place on November 18th.

While Bitcoin and Ethereum have declined due to the current correction in the cryptocurrency market, the altcoin landscape still offers potential opportunities for investors.

Solana’s continued uptrend, along with the prospects for altcoins tied to the Thorchain, Polygon, and ZK narratives, suggest potential avenues for growth. Additionally, emerging tokens such as Soteria and Tidal Finance, Purp DEX tokens, and gaming tokens may also provide favorable investment prospects.

