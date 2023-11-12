Crypto Analyst Puts XRP Market Cap at $1 Trillion, What Will the Price Be? bitcoinist.com

Prominent crypto analyst Aggregate maintains a bullish stance on XRP price. This time, he is predicting the crypto token to reach unprecedented heights in terms of its market cap and its price.

XRP Price When It Reaches $1 Trillion Market Cap

In a post shared on his X (formerly Twitter) platform, Aggregate seemed really optimistic about the growth of XRP when he mentioned XRP reaching a market cap of $1 trillion. Although the analyst failed to pinpoint a specific price that XRP could achieve, they believe the token could reach new all-time highs.

He acknowledged the fact that the price of However, he said that what has happened in the past is nothing compared to what is about to happen. According to him, a 7% gain from the last big increase is “not only possible, but it’s practically a walk in the park.”

As for how soon this could happen, Aggregate said that “trillions of dollars flowing into the XRP and XRPL ecosystem are approaching.” The analyst also previously mentioned how the ecosystem was experiencing “an exciting evolution” as he predicted that XRP could soon start seeing a “significant price explosion.”

What’s on the horizon for XRP?

In a subsequent X post, Aggregate seemed more vocal about the future trajectory of XRP. He analyzed the token’s multi-year ascending triangle (MYAT) and made some bold claims about what’s to come for XRP. First, he mentioned that XRP is headed to reach $1.3. Then, he said that this important move could lay the foundation for the price of XRP to reach $5.5.

When this is done, he anticipates there will be considerable selling by retail investors who will likely want to realize their profits. However, this will not be the end of XRP’s resurgence, as he estimates that XRP “could” see a 500% surge after this.

Interestingly, based on Aggregate’s recent ‘God Candle’ price prediction, the token is already set to reach and even exceed the $1 mark. However, don’t expect

At the time of writing, the price of XRP is trading at around $0.65, down more than 1% over the past 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

The price of the token remains unstable. Source: XRPUSD on tradingview.com

